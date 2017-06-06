TT 2017: Tuesday cancelled, revised schedule confirmed

Tuesday's action at the Isle of Man TT has been called off due to bad weather.
A revised schedule has been put in place for Wednesday after strong winds and standing water on the Mountain Course forced the postponement of the Royal London 360 Superstock race.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announced his decision on Tuesday morning after consultation with the Met Office, with strong winds set to remain an issue throughout the day, especially over higher ground.
A new schedule has been confirmed for Wednesday, which is as follows:
10.45am – TT Zero Race (1 lap)
11.45am – RL360 Quantum Superstock (4 laps)
1.40pm – Sure Sidecar qualifier (1 lap)
2.30pm – Bennetts Lightweight TT (4 laps)
4pm – Superbike/Superstock/Supersport qualifier (2 laps)