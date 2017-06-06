RR »

TT 2017: Tuesday cancelled, revised schedule confirmed

6 June 2017
Bad weather on the Isle of Man has forced the cancellation of Tuesday's TT race action as a new schedule is confirmed for Wednesday.
TT 2017: Tuesday cancelled, revised schedule confirmed
TT 2017: Tuesday cancelled, revised schedule confirmed
Tuesday's action at the Isle of Man TT has been called off due to bad weather.

A revised schedule has been put in place for Wednesday after strong winds and standing water on the Mountain Course forced the postponement of the Royal London 360 Superstock race.

Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson announced his decision on Tuesday morning after consultation with the Met Office, with strong winds set to remain an issue throughout the day, especially over higher ground.

A new schedule has been confirmed for Wednesday, which is as follows:

10.45am – TT Zero Race (1 lap)
11.45am – RL360 Quantum Superstock (4 laps)
1.40pm – Sure Sidecar qualifier (1 lap)
2.30pm – Bennetts Lightweight TT (4 laps)
4pm – Superbike/Superstock/Supersport qualifier (2 laps)

Tagged as: Isle of Man TT , Mountain Course
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Ivan Lintin at the Isle of Man TT
A Sidecar narrowly missed spectators in an incident that was captured in a video posted on YouTube.
James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki in the opening Supersport TT race.
Michael Dunlop in the Supersport TT.
Michael Dunlop on his Yamaha in the Supersport TT.
Peter Hickman claimed his maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT with a runner-up finish in the RST Superbike race.
Michael Dunlop at the start of the RST Superbike race on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his victory in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.
William Dunlop on the IC Racing Yamaha at the Isle of Man TT.
Lee Johnston on the Padgetts Honda Supersport machine a the Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the bottom of the Barregarrow during TT practice.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RC213V-S during Isle of Man TT practice.
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RCV213V-S during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Guy Martin on the Honda Racing Fireblade.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 