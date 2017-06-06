RR »

TT 2017: Ramsey Hairpin restricted due to Sidecar near-miss

6 June 2017
Ramsey Hairpin has been restricted to spectators at the Isle of Man TT after an incident in the Sidecar race on Monday.
Ramsey Hairpin has been restricted after a video emerged showing a Sidecar almost running into spectators on Monday.

The incident occurred during the first Sidecar race. No injuries were reported and a review is currently underway.

A statement issued by the organisers on Tuesday afternoon said: “Following the incident that occurred at Ramsey Hairpin during the third lap of the Sure Sidecar Race 1, ACU Events Ltd has confirmed that the area immediately adjacent to the hairpin on the left hand side will now be a restricted area to spectators for the rest of the TT Races meeting.

“Appropriate signage will be placed in the area to indicate that it is a restricted area and marshals will prevent members of the public from viewing from this position. No spectators were reported to have received injuries in the incident and a review into the incident is currently taking place.

“Riders will continue to be advised before every race if there are any damp or wet patches, which may affect adhesion on the course.

“As is standard practice after every TT race meeting, ACU Events Ltd will carry out a full and comprehensive review of the event, which will include looking at all prohibited and restricted areas around the course.”

