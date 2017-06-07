RR »

TT 2017: Superstock glory for Hutchinson

7 June 2017
Tyco BMW's Ian Hutchinson claimed his 16th Isle of Man TT win with a commanding performance in the RL360 Quantum Superstock race.
Ian Hutchinson was celebrating a sweet 16 Isle of Man TT wins after the Tyco BMW rider dominated the rescheduled RL360 Quantum Superstock race on Wednesday.

Hutchinson, who won the RST Superbike race for the Northern Ireland-based TAS Racing team on Sunday, was the hot favourite for more honours and the English rider delivered in style, taking the lead from Michael Rutter on lap one and stretching his advantage lap by lap to win by more than 22 seconds at the finish.

It was the Bingley Bullet's third successive win in the race and he has now become the most successful rider in the class, with five Superstock victories to his name.

Peter Hickman's magnificent 2017 TT continued as the Smiths BMW rider claimed the runner-up spot for his third podium in three starts. Hickman had been hanging onto Hutchinson and was only 6.7 seconds behind as they made their pit stops at the end of lap two.

However, Hutchinson – who lapped at 131.109mph from a standing start – gained eight seconds during his stop and never relinquished his lead as the 37-year-old closed out a comprehensive victory. Hutchinson set the fastest lap of the race on his final lap at 131.639mph.

Manx rider Dan Kneen was celebrating his first TT podium as he finished in third place, 21 seconds behind Hickman, with Rutter finishing fourth on the Bathams BMW as the German machines filled the top four positions.

Dean Harrison finished in fifth place on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki, only 1.1 seconds back on Rutter, with Michael Dunlop taking sixth on his MD Racing Suzuki.

William Dunlop was seventh on his Yamaha R1 with the first eight rounded out by David Johnson (BMW).

James Hillier was a retirement at Ballacraine on lap one on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki, with Padgett's Honda riders Conor Cummins and Bruce Anstey also notable retirements as they pitted at the end of the first lap.

The Superstock race was moved from Monday's schedule after poor weather led to a revamp of the race programme.

RD500

June 07, 2017 1:28 PM

Well done Hutchy! Totally controlled it. 131.639 mph on a stock bike in poor enough conditions! 3 years in a row superstock winner on two different manufacturers, Kawasaki Zx10 2015 & BMW last two years. Awesome race. Hickman is getting faster and faster. Congrats to all.


