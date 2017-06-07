TT 2017: Hutchy: The grip isn't there like 2016

Ian Hutchinson says his Tyco BMW was not handling as he wanted it to but that didn't stop him sealing his 16th Isle of Man TT win with his third successive triumph in the Superstock race.Hutchinson set his opening lap at 131.109mph to throw down the gauntlet and gained eight seconds over Peter Hickman during his pit stop as he turned the screw. A final lap of 131.639mph – the fastest of the 2017 TT so far – sealed the win by 22.4 seconds from the Smiths BMW rider.Speeds are well down compared to 2016, when Hutchinson lapped at 133mph from a standing start in the Superstock race, and the Bingley Bullet says he 'has to forget about last year's races' after practice was hampered by poor weather.“It's the first time I've ever gone into a TT race with only one lap of practice on a bike while we also opted for a softer compound rear tyre, so it was a bit of an unknown,” Hutchinson said.“I know the bike inside out with riding it in the British championship but it's not quite doing what I want it do. I think I need to get last year's races out of my head and with conditions being like they have been this year, the track's very green and there's just not the grip like there was in 2016 , so I'm being that extra bit careful in the early stages.”Hutchinson, who also won the Superbike race for the Northern Ireland-based Tyco BMW team, had a scare when an error message appeared on the dash of his S1000RR before he was about to start the race.“I could have done without the dash turning itself off 10 seconds before the start but as soon as I clicked second gear off the line, it sorted itself out,” he said.“Although we were warned of the wind, I've known it to be a lot worse. I was petrified approaching the jump at the Wagon and Horse on lap one because I know it can be really bad there but I had no problems and the only real damp patch was at Glen Helen.“With the softer tyre, I was backing it in a bit in places and ran wide at the Creg on lap two so I made a change to the suspension at the pits. I started to use second gear rather than first and the bike was a lot better for the last two laps.“My pit board said 12s, 11s and then 10s so I knew Peter [Hickman] was charging and that's why I dug that bit deeper on the last lap. I got a good run through the few backmarkers that I caught to get the win and well done to Peter and Dan [Kneen] too, they rode mega races.”