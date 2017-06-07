RR »

TT 2017: Elated Kneen toasts maiden rostrum

7 June 2017
'I was beginning to think a podium was never going to happen so to finally do it is a great relief and a great feeling' - Dan Kneen.
TT 2017: Elated Kneen toasts maiden rostrum
TT 2017: Elated Kneen toasts maiden rostrum
Manx rider Dan Kneen gave the local fans plenty to cheer as he clinched his maiden Isle of Man TT rostrum in Wednesday's RL360 Quantum Superstock race.

Kneen also set his fastest ever lap of the Mountain Course at 130.374mph on the DTR Penz13.com BMW as he finished in third place behind Ian Hutchinson and Peter Hickman.

It also made up for his disappointment earlier in the week, when Kneen picked up penalties in the Superbike and Supersport races for speeding in pit lane.

Kneen, who finished fifth in the Superbike race – equalling his previous best result from the Supersport race in 2010 – said: “If I'd thrown third place away today, I think I'd have carried on riding until I reached Douglas harbour.

“I've been trying for so many years and to finally achieve it is a feeling I can't describe at the moment. I've been close before and had chances but a lot of people have stuck by me over the years and it's all come together at last.

“I was beginning to think a podium was never going to happen so to finally do it is a great relief and a great feeling.”

Kneen was having problems with the electronics on his S1000RR but he made an adjustment at Parliament Square and the bike appeared to handle better afterwards.

“I didn't think I was riding that well on the first lap and was perhaps a bit tense, so I'm a bit surprised it was my fastest ever lap,” Kneen said.

“I had a bit of a mishap and hurt my hand just before the North West 200 so thought I'd hampered myself again but I really enjoy riding the Superstock bike and apart from the electronics problems, it worked really well. The quick-shifter and traction control stopped working after the pit stop, which messed me up for a bit. When I got to Ramsey I turned it all off and it was much better after that.”

Tagged as: North West 200 , Isle of Man TT , Mountain Course , Ian Hutchinson , dan kneen
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Dan Kneen celebrates with his team after sealing his maiden Isle of Man TT rostrum in the Superstock race.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his Superstock victory.
Ian Hutchinson on his way to victory in the Superstock TT on the Tyco BMW.
Davey Lambert in the RST Superbike race.
A Sidecar narrowly missed spectators in an incident that was captured in a video posted on YouTube.
James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki in the opening Supersport TT race.
Michael Dunlop in the Supersport TT.
Michael Dunlop on his Yamaha in the Supersport TT.
Peter Hickman claimed his maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT with a runner-up finish in the RST Superbike race.
Michael Dunlop at the start of the RST Superbike race on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his victory in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW in the RST Superbike race.
William Dunlop on the IC Racing Yamaha at the Isle of Man TT.
Lee Johnston on the Padgetts Honda Supersport machine a the Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the bottom of the Barregarrow during TT practice.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RC213V-S during Isle of Man TT practice.
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW during practice for the Isle of Man TT.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RCV213V-S during practice for the Isle of Man TT.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 