TT 2017: Elated Kneen toasts maiden rostrum

Manx rider Dan Kneen gave the local fans plenty to cheer as he clinched his maiden Isle of Man TT rostrum in Wednesday's RL360 Quantum Superstock race.Kneen also set his fastest ever lap of the Mountain Course at 130.374mph on the DTR Penz13.com BMW as he finished in third place behind Ian Hutchinson and Peter Hickman.It also made up for his disappointment earlier in the week, when Kneen picked up penalties in the Superbike and Supersport races for speeding in pit lane.Kneen, who finished fifth in the Superbike race – equalling his previous best result from the Supersport race in 2010 – said: “If I'd thrown third place away today, I think I'd have carried on riding until I reached Douglas harbour.“I've been trying for so many years and to finally achieve it is a feeling I can't describe at the moment. I've been close before and had chances but a lot of people have stuck by me over the years and it's all come together at last.“I was beginning to think a podium was never going to happen so to finally do it is a great relief and a great feeling.”Kneen was having problems with the electronics on his S1000RR but he made an adjustment at Parliament Square and the bike appeared to handle better afterwards.“I didn't think I was riding that well on the first lap and was perhaps a bit tense, so I'm a bit surprised it was my fastest ever lap,” Kneen said.“I had a bit of a mishap and hurt my hand just before the North West 200 so thought I'd hampered myself again but I really enjoy riding the Superstock bike and apart from the electronics problems, it worked really well. The quick-shifter and traction control stopped working after the pit stop, which messed me up for a bit. When I got to Ramsey I turned it all off and it was much better after that.”