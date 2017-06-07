RR »

TT 2017: Rutter winds back years for Lightweight win

7 June 2017
Michael Rutter won his fifth Isle of Man TT with a start-to-finish victory in the Bennetts Lightweight race on the Paton.
TT 2017: Rutter winds back years for Lightweight win
TT 2017: Rutter winds back years for Lightweight win
Michael Rutter rolled back the years to claim his fifth Isle of Man TT win after an excellent ride on the Italian Paton machine in the Lightweight race.

It was Rutter's first win around the Mountain Course at the TT since he won the electric race in 2013, while his previous win on a traditional petrol-fuelled machine was achieved back in 1998.

The British championship rider, who was victorious in the Supertwins class at the North West 200, beat Martin Jessopp by 8.8 seconds after four laps, with Peter Hickman sealing his fourth podium from four starts as he took third on the KMR Kawasaki.

Rutter was in the lead by only one second from his Paton team-mate Stefano Bonetti at Glen Helen on the first lap and led the race all the way, opening an advantage of four seconds by the end of the lap with Jessopp a further second adrift in third.

He increased his cushion to 10 seconds over Jessopp as they prepared to make their pit stops at the end of lap two, with Bonetti confirmed as a retirement at Creg-ny-Baa.

Rutter lost 8.7 seconds in the pits but it didn't stop the veteran racer, whose advantage was six seconds over Jessopp at Glen Helen on the third lap.

Lintin had been holding third place, 10 seconds behind Jessopp, when he made his pit stop, but the Lincolnshire rider seemed to have an issue with his helmet and lost time, allowing Hickman to move into third on lap three.

The leaders were together on the road and Rutter was content to bring his machine home behind Jessopp as they flashed over the line, wrapping up the victory by 8.8 seconds. It was the first TT victory by an Italian manufacturer since a Ducati win in 2003. Hickman maintained his excellent run of results as he finished in third, 40 seconds behind Yeovil man Jessopp.

Lintin, who won the race for the past two years, was fourth on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki as he finished 32 seconds down on Hickman, while Dan Cooper and Josh Brookes – also riding a KMR Kawasaki for Ryan Farquhar's team – completed the top six.

Michael Dunlop finished seventh for Ulster team McAdoo Racing ahead of team-mate James Cowton, with Irishman Michael Sweeney and Barry Furber the top ten.

A number of retirements included Gary Johnson at the Bungalow, Ireland's Derek Sheils at Quarterbridge and young newcomer Adam McLean from Northern Ireland, who went out at Ballaugh when a top 10 result appeared to be on the cards.

Tagged as: Rutter , North West 200 , Ryan Farquhar , Isle of Man TT , Mountain Course
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Michael Rutter took victory in the Lightweight TT on the Italian Paton.
Jochem van den Hoek.
Dan Kneen celebrates with his team after sealing his maiden Isle of Man TT rostrum in the Superstock race.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his Superstock victory.
Ian Hutchinson on his way to victory in the Superstock TT on the Tyco BMW.
Davey Lambert in the RST Superbike race.
A Sidecar narrowly missed spectators in an incident that was captured in a video posted on YouTube.
James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki in the opening Supersport TT race.
Michael Dunlop in the Supersport TT.
Michael Dunlop on his Yamaha in the Supersport TT.
Peter Hickman claimed his maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT with a runner-up finish in the RST Superbike race.
Michael Dunlop at the start of the RST Superbike race on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his victory in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.
William Dunlop on the IC Racing Yamaha at the Isle of Man TT.
Lee Johnston on the Padgetts Honda Supersport machine a the Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the bottom of the Barregarrow during TT practice.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RC213V-S during Isle of Man TT practice.
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW during practice for the Isle of Man TT.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 