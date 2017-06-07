TT 2017: Rutter winds back years for Lightweight win

Michael Rutter rolled back the years to claim his fifth Isle of Man TT win after an excellent ride on the Italian Paton machine in the Lightweight race.It was Rutter's first win around the Mountain Course at the TT since he won the electric race in 2013, while his previous win on a traditional petrol-fuelled machine was achieved back in 1998.The British championship rider, who was victorious in the Supertwins class at the North West 200, beat Martin Jessopp by 8.8 seconds after four laps, with Peter Hickman sealing his fourth podium from four starts as he took third on the KMR Kawasaki.Rutter was in the lead by only one second from his Paton team-mate Stefano Bonetti at Glen Helen on the first lap and led the race all the way, opening an advantage of four seconds by the end of the lap with Jessopp a further second adrift in third.He increased his cushion to 10 seconds over Jessopp as they prepared to make their pit stops at the end of lap two, with Bonetti confirmed as a retirement at Creg-ny-Baa.Rutter lost 8.7 seconds in the pits but it didn't stop the veteran racer, whose advantage was six seconds over Jessopp at Glen Helen on the third lap.Lintin had been holding third place, 10 seconds behind Jessopp, when he made his pit stop, but the Lincolnshire rider seemed to have an issue with his helmet and lost time, allowing Hickman to move into third on lap three.The leaders were together on the road and Rutter was content to bring his machine home behind Jessopp as they flashed over the line, wrapping up the victory by 8.8 seconds. It was the first TT victory by an Italian manufacturer since a Ducati win in 2003. Hickman maintained his excellent run of results as he finished in third, 40 seconds behind Yeovil man Jessopp.Lintin, who won the race for the past two years, was fourth on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki as he finished 32 seconds down on Hickman, while Dan Cooper and Josh Brookes – also riding a KMR Kawasaki for Ryan Farquhar's team – completed the top six.Michael Dunlop finished seventh for Ulster team McAdoo Racing ahead of team-mate James Cowton, with Irishman Michael Sweeney and Barry Furber the top ten.A number of retirements included Gary Johnson at the Bungalow, Ireland's Derek Sheils at Quarterbridge and young newcomer Adam McLean from Northern Ireland, who went out at Ballaugh when a top 10 result appeared to be on the cards.