RR »

TT 2017: Dutch rider dies after incident in Superstock race

7 June 2017
TT 2017: Dutch rider dies after incident in Superstock race
TT 2017: Dutch rider dies after incident in Superstock race
A Dutch rider has died following a crash in the Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday morning.

Jochem van den Hoek, 28, from Werkendam, came off at the 11th Milestone.

A statement issued by the organisers said: 'ACU Events Ltd regrets to announce that Jochem van den Hoek, 28, from Werkendam in Holland, was killed this morning during the Superstock race at the Isle of Man TT Races.

'Jochem had an accident at the 11th Milestone on the 1st lap of the race and was treated at the scene.

'Jochem made his TT mountain course debut last year recording a 44th placed finish in his debut race, the Superbike TT as well as 34th placed finish in the Superstock race in the same year and a 36th place in the 2016 Senior TT. He finished in 27th place in this year's Superbike race on Sunday 4th June, his highest placed finish, winning a bronze replica.

'ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Jochem's family and friends'.

It is the second fatality this year after Davey Lambert from Gateshead succumbed to injuries he sustained in an incident during the Superbike TT at Greeba Castle.

Everyone at Crash.Net extends their condolences to Mr van den Hoek's family and friends.

Tagged as: Isle of Man TT , Mountain Course , Senior TT , Jochem van den Hoek
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Jochem van den Hoek.
Michael Rutter took victory in the Lightweight TT on the Italian Paton.
Dan Kneen celebrates with his team after sealing his maiden Isle of Man TT rostrum in the Superstock race.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his Superstock victory.
Ian Hutchinson on his way to victory in the Superstock TT on the Tyco BMW.
Davey Lambert in the RST Superbike race.
A Sidecar narrowly missed spectators in an incident that was captured in a video posted on YouTube.
James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki in the opening Supersport TT race.
Michael Dunlop in the Supersport TT.
Michael Dunlop on his Yamaha in the Supersport TT.
Peter Hickman claimed his maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT with a runner-up finish in the RST Superbike race.
Michael Dunlop at the start of the RST Superbike race on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his victory in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.
William Dunlop on the IC Racing Yamaha at the Isle of Man TT.
Lee Johnston on the Padgetts Honda Supersport machine a the Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the bottom of the Barregarrow during TT practice.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RC213V-S during Isle of Man TT practice.
Ian Hutchinson on the Tyco BMW during practice for the Isle of Man TT.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 