TT 2017: Alan Bonner killed after incident in qualifying

A third rider has been killed at the Isle of Man TT after Irishman Alan Bonner was involved in an incident during a qualifying lap on Wednesday afternoon.The 33-year-old, from Co Meath in the Republic of Ireland, came off at the 33rd Milestone.Earlier in the day, Dutch competitor Jochem van den Hoek (28) died following an accident in the Superstock race at the 11th Milestone.On Tuesday night, Davey Lambert from Gateshead succumbed to his injuries after an accident at Greeba Castle in the Superbike race last Sunday.Bonner became the fastest rider TT rider ever from the Republic of Ireland in 2015 with a lap of 127.090mphA statement issued by the race organisers said: 'ACU Events Ltd regrets to announce that Alan Bonner, 33, from County Meath in the Republic of Ireland died this afternoon during a qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT Races.'Alan was involved in an incident at the 33rd Milestone during the qualifying session for the Senior TT.'Alan made his TT Mountain Course debut at the 2014 TT Races and had a highest placed finish of 15th, which he achieved in the 2015 Senior TT. He finished 28th in the Superbike race last Sunday, winning a bronze replica, and also finished 30th in this morning's Superstock race, winning another bronze replica.'ACU Events Ltd wishes to pass on its deepest sympathy to Alan's partner Gemma and his family and friends�.