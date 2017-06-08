RR »

TT 2017: Supersport race cancelled, Friday schedule confirmed

8 June 2017
A new revised schedule has been put in place for Friday's final day of racing at the Isle of Man TT.
TT 2017: Supersport race cancelled, Friday schedule confirmed
TT 2017: Supersport race cancelled, Friday schedule confirmed
The second Monster Energy Supersport race has been cancelled and a new revised scheduled for Friday confirmed at the Isle of Man TT.

Heavy rain and fog forced Thursday's programme to be called off, although the TT Zero race has been switched to Friday, when the showpiece Senior TT takes centre stage along with the second Sidecar race.

The new schedule is as follows:

FRIDAY JUNE 9th
08.45 – Road Closed Barrule Park, Ramsey to Bungalow
09.00 – Road Closed Bungalow to Creg Ny Baa
09.30 – Rest of the TT course closed
10.15 – SES TT Zero (1 lap)
11.15 – Sure Sidecar Race 2 (3 laps)
13.15 – PokerStars Senior TT (6 laps)
16.00 – Roads open except Mountain Section
17.00 – Roads open around the course

Tagged as: Isle of Man TT , Senior TT
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Ivan Lintin at the Isle of Man TT
Jochem van den Hoek.
Michael Rutter took victory in the Lightweight TT on the Italian Paton.
Dan Kneen celebrates with his team after sealing his maiden Isle of Man TT rostrum in the Superstock race.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his Superstock victory.
Ian Hutchinson on his way to victory in the Superstock TT on the Tyco BMW.
Davey Lambert in the RST Superbike race.
A Sidecar narrowly missed spectators in an incident that was captured in a video posted on YouTube.
James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki in the opening Supersport TT race.
Michael Dunlop in the Supersport TT.
Michael Dunlop on his Yamaha in the Supersport TT.
Peter Hickman claimed his maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT with a runner-up finish in the RST Superbike race.
Michael Dunlop at the start of the RST Superbike race on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his victory in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.
William Dunlop on the IC Racing Yamaha at the Isle of Man TT.
Lee Johnston on the Padgetts Honda Supersport machine a the Isle of Man TT.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki at the bottom of the Barregarrow during TT practice.
Bruce Anstey on the Padgett`s Honda RC213V-S during Isle of Man TT practice.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 