TT 2017: Guy Martin and Honda out of Senior race

9 June 2017
'We're not doing the times needed to be competitive here, we need more time to set up the bike and doing six laps will not achieve what we set out to do' - Guy Martin.
Guy Martin has pulled out of Friday's Senior TT on the new Honda Fireblade.

Martin came off in the Superbike race a Doran's Bend and later said a false neutral was the cause of the accident.

A statement from Honda said a lack of practice time with the CBR1000RR SP2 this year due to poor weather ultimately forced the decision.

Martin said: “I came back to the TT this year to race and try to win with Honda Racing. I've done loads of testing and the team have been flat out, before we got here and at the event.

“But we're not doing the times needed to be competitive here, we need more time to set up the bike and doing six laps will not achieve what we set out to do and I've always reckoned this is not the place to be out riding just to make up the numbers, so as a team we agreed it wasn't right competing in the Senior TT. With the weather and my crash I've done plenty of tea drinking and dog walking.

“I'm looking forward to racing the Mugen, it's a real honour to race the most interesting bike in the paddock. I'll see how I can do and I'm looking forward to then getting back to work Monday.�

Honda Racing team manager Johnny Twelvetrees revealed Martin is keen to race at the Southern 100 next month on the Fireblade and also at the Ulster Grand Prix in August.

“We're disappointed not to be taking part in today's Senior TT, a decision that is ultimately due to a lack of track time for Guy on the Fireblade,� he said.

“We came here to race and everyone in the team � who have worked extremely hard over the last few months � was looking forward to seeing what the new bike could do. Guy informed me that he wouldn't race in the Senior, which is a tough decision to make but one I can understand given the lack of practice we've had.

“The good news is that Guy has told me that even though the TT hasn't worked out, he's keen to take part in the Southern 100 next month and try to get the most from the Fireblade there. We wish a safe race to all the competitors and teams involved.�

John McGuinness was ruled out of the TT following a spill in practice at the North West 200, when he came off the Honda Superbike at Primrose corner, sustaining a broken leg, ribs and vertebrae.

Lack of track time is another way of saying they have major problems with that bike. John Guinness's NW200 crash is still unexplained and Martin's false neutral at Doran's is very un-nerving. Although John's injuries are pretty horrible, both men have been lucky. Martin will get flak from some people, no doubt, but at least he'll be back at work on Monday.


