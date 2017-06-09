TT 2017: Ian Hutchinson suffers broken femur in Senior spill

Tyco BMW rider Ian Hutchinson has been taken by air ambulance to Nobles Hospital with a fractured femur following an incident on lap two of the Senior TT.
Hutchinson came off at the 27th Milestone on the Mountain section of the course, with the incident resulting in a full course red flag.
The 16-time TT winner had been lying second in the race behind Peter Hickman by a tenth of a second at Ramsey before his tumble.
He was chasing a hat-trick this week at the TT after winning the Superbike and Superstock races for the Northern Ireland TAS Racing team.
Hutchinson sustained a badly broken leg in an accident in a British Supersport race in 2010 at Silverstone and battled his way through adversity to win again at the TT.