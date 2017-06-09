TT 2017: Hickman hails 'mega' runner-up finish

Peter Hickman rounded off a stunning Isle of Man TT with a magnificent runner-up finish in the re-started Senior race to claim his fifth podium from five starts.Hickman finished 13.3 seconds behind Michael Dunlop in the feature race of the week as the Smiths BMW rider marked himself out as a future winner.It was only Hickman's fourth appearance at the TT but the British Superbike rider has enjoyed the his best results at the event to date.Hickman's consistency saw him awarded the Joey Dunlop Championship Trophy to put the icing on the cake after a memorable week.He lapped at 132.254mph on his second lap as he slowed for fuel to set the second quickest lap in the race, but admitted Dunlop was just too strong on the day.“What can I say, it's been an absolutely unbelievable week and five podiums from five races is mega. The first part of the race was shaping up to be a cracker and although Hutchy and I were neck and neck, the clutch was starting to slip so we managed to change it in between races,� he said, reflecting on his battle with Ian Hutchinson, who came off at the 27th Milestone and sustained a fractured leg, forcing a red flag.“It was a shame what happened to Hutchy and I wish him well for a speedy recovery.“The re-start went perfectly for me, there wasn't as much grip out there today due to all the rain we've had but apart from that, the race was mint. The boys did a great job at the pit stop and although Michael was that bit stronger than me, we did what we needed to do and got another second place.“I came here with no podiums but to leave with five is amazing and although it would have been nice to win, I can't complain as to ride round today with so many fans lining the track was brilliant.�