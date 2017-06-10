RR »

TT 2017: Harrison hails Senior podium and 132mp lap

10 June 2017
'The plan this year was to get onto the podium in one of the Superbike races so to finish third in both the Superbike and Senior is just brilliant' - Dean Harrison.
TT 2017: Harrison hails Senior podium and 132mp lap
TT 2017: Harrison hails Senior podium and 132mp lap
Dean Harrison claimed another podium with a strong third place in the Senior TT as the Bradford rider set his first ever 132mph lap.

Harrison, who earned the same result in the Superbike race, lapped at 132.019mph on his final lap as he finished 10 seconds behind runner-up Peter Hickman, with race winner Michael Dunlop a further 13.3 seconds ahead.

The Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider had been right in the mix in the original start behind Hickman by 1.3 seconds until the red flag came out when Ian Hutchinson came off at the 27th Milestone.

He was unable to get as close in the four-lap restart, but it was another impressive ride by Harrison, who is one of the big stars of the future at the TT.

“The plan this year was to get onto the podium in one of the Superbike races so to finish third in both the Superbike and Senior is just brilliant,” he said.

“I was going well before the red flag came out and it's a terrible feeling waiting for a restart, but I pressed hard from the start and the bike was faultless. We've all been hindered by a lack of laps this year and fair play to Michael [Dunlop] for doing what he's done this year on a brand new bike.”

Harrison was gunning for a podium in the Superbike class this year and says he is thrilled with his brace of thirds and his maiden 132mph lap.

“We've been trying to find a good setting all fortnight and were still making changes in between races today but it never missed a beat and the team were faultless again. Peter [Hickman] came past me after the pit stop and I wanted to pull him back in but I don't like following people too close because if they go through the hedge, you're going through it with them.

“I like doing my own thing and although I wasn't quite at it in the other races – I made a crap start in the Superstock race and we were a bit unfortunate in the Supersport race – I really wanted a Superbike podium this year and a 132mph lap, so I'm over the moon to have achieved both.”

Tagged as: Senior TT , Ian Hutchinson , Dean Harrison
« Take me back to the RR Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Dean Harrison on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki in the Senior TT.
Peter Hickman in the Senior TT on the Smiths BMW.
Michael Dunlop on the Bennetts Suzuki in the Senior TT.
Bruce Anstey on his way to victory in the TT Zero race.
Guy Martin on the Honda Racing Superbike.
Jochem van den Hoek.
Michael Rutter took victory in the Lightweight TT on the Italian Paton.
Dan Kneen celebrates with his team after sealing his maiden Isle of Man TT rostrum in the Superstock race.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his Superstock victory.
Ian Hutchinson on his way to victory in the Superstock TT on the Tyco BMW.
Davey Lambert in the RST Superbike race.
A Sidecar narrowly missed spectators in an incident that was captured in a video posted on YouTube.
James Hillier on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki in the opening Supersport TT race.
Michael Dunlop in the Supersport TT.
Michael Dunlop on his Yamaha in the Supersport TT.
Peter Hickman claimed his maiden podium at the Isle of Man TT with a runner-up finish in the RST Superbike race.
Michael Dunlop at the start of the RST Superbike race on the Bennetts Suzuki.
Ian Hutchinson celebrates his victory in the RST Superbike race at the Isle of Man TT.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 