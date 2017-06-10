TT 2017: Harrison hails Senior podium and 132mp lap

Dean Harrison claimed another podium with a strong third place in the Senior TT as the Bradford rider set his first ever 132mph lap.Harrison, who earned the same result in the Superbike race, lapped at 132.019mph on his final lap as he finished 10 seconds behind runner-up Peter Hickman, with race winner Michael Dunlop a further 13.3 seconds ahead.The Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider had been right in the mix in the original start behind Hickman by 1.3 seconds until the red flag came out when Ian Hutchinson came off at the 27th Milestone.He was unable to get as close in the four-lap restart, but it was another impressive ride by Harrison, who is one of the big stars of the future at the TT.“The plan this year was to get onto the podium in one of the Superbike races so to finish third in both the Superbike and Senior is just brilliant,” he said.“I was going well before the red flag came out and it's a terrible feeling waiting for a restart, but I pressed hard from the start and the bike was faultless. We've all been hindered by a lack of laps this year and fair play to Michael [Dunlop] for doing what he's done this year on a brand new bike.”Harrison was gunning for a podium in the Superbike class this year and says he is thrilled with his brace of thirds and his maiden 132mph lap.“We've been trying to find a good setting all fortnight and were still making changes in between races today but it never missed a beat and the team were faultless again. Peter [Hickman] came past me after the pit stop and I wanted to pull him back in but I don't like following people too close because if they go through the hedge, you're going through it with them.“I like doing my own thing and although I wasn't quite at it in the other races – I made a crap start in the Superstock race and we were a bit unfortunate in the Supersport race – I really wanted a Superbike podium this year and a 132mph lap, so I'm over the moon to have achieved both.”