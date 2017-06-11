TT 2017: Update on Hutchy from team boss Neill

Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill says this year's Isle of Man TT was a 'roller-coaster of emotions' after Ian Hutchinson's double was tempered by a fall in the Senior race.Hutchinson came off at the 27th Milestone as he was disputing the lead of the final race of the festival with fellow BMW rider Peter Hickman. The Yorkshireman sustained a broken left femur and is recovering in hospital in Liverpool.He won the Superbike and Superstock races to move onto 16 TT wins, making him the third most successful solo competitor ever at the event behind Ulsterman Joey Dunlop (26 wins) and John McGuinness (23 wins). Hutchinson's win in the Superstock race was the TAS Racing teams's 18th at the TT.Team manager Philip Neill said: “This year's TT was once again a roller-coaster of emotions. On the positive side we achieved our first Superbike victory together with Tyco and BMW, repeated last year's Superstock victory on the S1000RR and increased the TAS Racing TT success story to 18 victories while helping Hutchy reach the 16 win mark.“Unfortunately, the event finished on the downside for us with Hutchy's accident during the Senior race when battling for the lead. Thankfully, however, Ian will recover from his injuries and everyone involved with TAS Racing wish him a speedy recovery.“Once again I would like to thank our partners Tyco Security Products and BMW Motorrad together with our many associate sponsors and friends.”