Iddon targets roads debut at Ulster Grand Prix

23 June 2017
'I've been contemplating road racing for quite a while now and every year it gets stronger and stronger' - Christian Iddon.
British Superbike front-runner Christian Iddon says he is increasingly keen on tackling the international road races for the first time.

Iddon, who rides for Northern Ireland's Tyco BMW team, feels the Ulster Grand Prix in August would represent the perfect venue for his debut between the hedges.

The 32-year-old has revealed he has been mulling over the prospect for some time now and Iddon has the right team structure behind him in Northern Ireland's Tyco BMW team, which has an illustrious history at the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Ulster Grand Prix.

“I've been contemplating road racing for quite a while now and every year it gets stronger and stronger. It just interests me,” Iddon said.

“The buzz you get from a circuit is immense so I can only imagine what it's like to race on the roads.
“I guess that's the first part of it, but I also think it's still a more pure form of racing.

“I'm really keen to do a comprehensive roads campaign, and all of the circuits to start with I think the Ulster would be the best compromise for me. It's a mass start on an incredible circuit, and it doesn't require the same level of homework as somewhere like the TT,” he added

“Of course though, I want to win a title at BSB so I have to consider whether doing other races like the Ulster is going to detract from that. Hutchy, [Peter] Hickman, [Josh] Brookes, [Michael] Rutter and [Glenn] Irwin are all having great seasons in both but so far none of those riders are winning at both. If that is even possible I don't know but I guess that is the golden question.”

While Iddon feels TAS Racing's Hector Neill would grant him the opportunity without question, the Stockport man says team manager Philip Neill may take a little more persuading.

“With Tyco I would be in seriously good hands. Their pedigree on the roads is arguably even better than on short circuits so who better to go racing with,” he said.

“We'll have to wait and see though. I think if it was down to Hector it would be it would be a yes immediately and I'd be at the Ulster Grand Prix. Philip is keener for me to focus on the short circuits, as Hutchy is their man for the roads. I can see the logic but who knows if I can twist an arm or two.”

