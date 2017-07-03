Sheils chalks up hat-trick at Skerries 100

Derek Sheils dominated the Superbike races with a hat-trick at the Skerries 100 near Dublin on Saturday.Sheils turned on the style in front of his home fans as he sealed a big bike treble on the Cookstown B.E. Racing Suzuki, with the reigning Irish champion stretching his lead in the Superbike Championship.He won the Open Championship race by 17 seconds from fellow Irish rider Derek McGee, with Michael Sweeney finishing third.Sheils followed it to make it a quick-fire double with a commanding ride in the non-championship Open race, which he won by 23 seconds from Sweeney, with Paul Jordan claiming the final podium spot.In the feature Grand Final Superbike race, Sheils again led all the way to complete his hat-trick on the GSX-R1000, coming home 10 seconds ahead of McGee, who narrowly held off Sweeney for the runner-up spot.The 33-year-old Dublin rider almost made it four wins on the day when he squeezed out on the dash to the line in the Supersport race, with McGee taking the win by only 0.012s.Sheils, who also led the Supertwins race before he was forced out with a gearbox issue, said: “It's been a great day apart from the Supertwins breakdown. The Cookstown Burrows Engineering Suzuki GSX-R1000 Superbike went like a dream and in the three Superbike races“I wasn't really under any pressure at any point. Conditions in the Grand Final were iffy but thankfully I was able to pull away at the front in the early stages and then just back off a little and maintain a good advantage.“Although I didn't win it, the Supersport 600 race was my most enjoyable experience of the day. Derek, Michael and I were together the whole time; I hope the fans enjoyed it as much as I did.�Joey Dunlop's son Gary sealed his first ever roads podium in the 125GP/Moto3 race as he finished second behind Derek McGee.The Irish road racing season continued with the Walderstown meeting in Co Westmeath on July 8/9.