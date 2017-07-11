Sheils makes amends after first defeat

Derek Sheils says his victory in the feature Superbike event at Walderstown made up for the earlier disappointment of his first defeat of 2017 in the class at the Irish National road races.Reigning champion Sheils finished fourth in the Irish Championship Superbike race after making a mistake on the brakes, with Derek McGee taking victory from William Dunlop and Michael Sweeney.It was Sheils' first loss on the Cookstown B.E. Racing Suzuki following a run of wins at Tandragee, Cookstown and Skerries, but the Dublin rider bounced back to win the headline 'Race of the South' in Athlone for the second season running.Reflecting on his mistake in the first Superbike race, Sheils said: “I was shadowing McGee who had passed me on lap two when I was forced to take the slip road at turn one. There had been an oil spillage earlier in the day which restricted braking off line and that caused my problem. I did get going again and set the fastest lap of the race but there just weren't enough laps for me to catch the top three.”The 33-year-old later won the headline event by almost six seconds from McGee with Dunlop third to make amends in the best way possible.“I was determined to get away and I put in some very decent laps at the start and was able to pull away by a second a lap,” Sheils said.“I set the fastest lap of the day and at the end of the eight laps I had six seconds to spare. It could have been a little more but I took my time through the backmarkers at the end. The Grand Final victory made up for the earlier disappointment.”A gearing issue rendered Sheils unable to challenge in the Supersport race, which was won by rising roads star Adam McLean from Tobermore, who was the leading newcomer at this year's Isle of Man TT races.Sheils finished third in the Supertwins race, with another promising Irish road racing talent – Joe Loughlin – claiming the win ahead of McLean.“In the 600 race I got a good start but due to the gearing issue I was getting badly out-dragged on the main straight by everyone so I ended up seventh,” said Sheils.“When it came to Supertwins race I was fourth before moving ahead of McGee into third. I caught the second placed man but I ran out of time so a podium finish was as good as it got.”Cookstown B.E. Racing team owner John Burrows is set to announce a second rider for the Supertwins class alongside Sheils for this weekend's Faugheen road races.