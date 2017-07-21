RR »

Ulster GP: Guy Martin ruled out of Dundrod return

21 July 2017
'Naturally I'm disappointed to have the news confirmed by Honda that Guy won't race at Dundrod, but it's not altogether surprising given the difficulties the team has experienced' - Noel Johnston.
Guy Martin will not be on the grid at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix in August, the race organisers have confirmed.

Martin joined the Honda Racing team amidst a blaze of publicity but has not complete an international race on the SP2 after the team withdrew from the North West 200, while Martin decided against riding the bike in the Senior TT following a big spill in the earlier Superbike race.

The Lincolnshire rider took a year out of the sport in 2016 on the back of a major accident at Dundrod in 2015, but it had been hoped he would return on the Honda this year.

However, Clerk of the Course Noel Johnston confirmed that Martin would not be making his Ulster GP comeback in a statement issued on Friday.

“Naturally I'm disappointed to have the news confirmed by Honda that Guy won't race at Dundrod next month, but it's not altogether surprising given the difficulties the team has experienced throughout the season,” he said.

“I had hoped for a different outcome as Guy is obviously a big fan favourite and he's never made any secret in the past of his love for the circuit, which after all is the international where he's had the most success over the years.

“I'm sure the decision hasn't been taken lightly by him or the team and I wish Guy well, whatever the next step in his career may be,” added Johnston.

“Putting this news aside, I'm very happy with the strength of this year's entry. We've seen some incredible performances this season from the likes of Peter Hickman, Michael Dunlop and Dean Harrison in particular, and I've no doubt they will bring the same spectacular form to Dundrod.

“Everyone will be there trying to end their season on a high, and the field is wide open; I think we could see a few dark horses in the mix and ready to make their mark at the world's fastest road race.”

