Guy Martin: 'I want to race classics and oddball stuff'

Guy Martin says his short-lived association with Honda Racing is over, as news surfaced on Wednesday stating he had called time on his professional racing career.Martin joined John McGuinness at Honda this year after missing all of the 2016 season, but never managed to complete a single international road race on the new CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2 at the North West 200 or Isle of Man TT.Honda withdrew from the North West on safety grounds after McGuinness came off in practice, while Martin himself was fortunate to escape unharmed after a big off in the Superbike race at the TT. The 35-year-old later withdrew from the Senior race.Following the recent announcement that Martin would not compete at the Ulster Grand Prix – one of his favourite events – speculation grew that it could be the end for the television presenter and truck mechanic.On Wednesday, Martin insisted on his official Facebook page that he had 'not given up on racing or road racing' but wanted to focus on 'classics and oddball stuff'.“So a lot of folk have been talking asking about racing and what I'm doing,"he said.“I went into the year right excited about the new Honda. I thought it would be great straight away and so did the team.“I soon realised that it needed a lot of developing and it will be great but it needs time and I've got loads of other projects going on, that I'd rather use that time for. I didn't get involved to develop a bike over months and years: I was told I'd have a bike capable of winning straight away and that's why I couldn't turn down the opportunity.“TT was a bloody disaster; aside from walking the dog and racing the Mugen, I didn't enjoy it. It was clear even before that we were going to struggle and then it turned into me really being a test rider, which I did but after we did more testing at Cadwell a few weeks back, I said to the team the bike won't be competitive at the Ulster Grand Prix.“They decided to withdraw me from the event, although they didn't tell me, which is OK as the decision was made for me,” Martin added.“So I've not given up on racing or road racing, there's no unfinished business and I want to race classics and oddball stuff. All I've been thinking about recently is Pikes Peak and any spare time my brain has had is about Pikes Peak on four wheels. That job is down to me and if it doesn't work, it's my fault and I like that.”Martin said there was 'no bad feeling' over his failed stint as a Honda rider, confirming he had no other races planned this year on the roads.“So there's no bad feeling. Neil Tuxworth has been upfront with me from the start and it's a shame for everyone that the new bike hasn't worked. I know how much effort I put in and so do the team, so no regrets but I've got no plans to do anymore road racing on the Hondas this year.“Nigel Racing Corporation's (NRC) current plans are preparation for Pikes Peak and classic racing but the plans can change with the wind.“Ta for the support.”