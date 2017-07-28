RR »

Ulster GP: Lee Johnston confirms return from injury

28 July 2017
'You're wasting petrol and fuel and tyres and everything if you're not going with winning in mind. It might not happen but you have to at least set that goal' - Lee Johnston.
Lee Johnston says nothing less than a victory will suffice as he makes his comeback from injury at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix in August.

The Northern Ireland rider suffered back and tailbone injuries plus fractured fingers following a spill in practice at the Isle of Man TT in June.

However, Johnston, who was the man of the meeting with three wins at the Ulster GP in 2015, has recovered sufficiently to confirm his participation in the world's fastest road race.

He missed the Dundrod meeting last summer after coming off in tricky conditions during practice, but Johnston is now ready to make amends.

He will ride the East Coast BMW machines in the Superbike and Superstock classes and will also compete on a Honda for Clive Padgett's team along with Bruce Anstey and Conor Cummins in the Supersport races.

Johnston said: “I always go racing to win and if I'm feeling good and well as hopefully I am then I plan on trying to win a few races at the Ulster.

“You're wasting petrol and fuel and tyres and everything if you're not going with winning in mind. It might not happen but you have to at least set that goal, if you turn up thinking you're only going to get top five then you're definitely not going to win.

“It's a big relief to be feeling race-ready for Dundrod. Only the people closest to me know that when I was still in the hospital I made a plan in my head that this was what I wanted to do and having that goal helped me in recovery, you need to be aiming for something.

“I've worked really hard to get to this point, I've been at everything from oxygen chambers to a guy coming to the house with a magnetic bed and all sorts,” he added.

“I feel loads better than I did a month ago. I'm still a little bit sore, but my back has healed up well and the break has healed but it's just the nerve damage to deal with and that's going to be sore for months and months. I'll get a painkiller injection before the Ulster to calm it down a bit.

“Apart from that I feel good, I'm back doing some light training. I haven't ridden a bike yet but we're planning to do a test next Thursday.”

The event takes place from August 9-12, when a host of top names including Michael Dunlop, Peter Hickman, Bruce Anstey, William Dunlop, Dan Kneen, Conor Cummins and Dean Harrison will be vying for victory.

