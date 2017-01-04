Sportscars »

Ginetta expands into LMP1 for WEC 2018

4 January 2017
British constructor Ginetta will build an LMP1 prototype to be made available for the 2018 World Endurance Championship.
Ginetta expands into LMP1 for WEC 2018
Ginetta expands into LMP1 for WEC 2018
British constructor Ginetta has announced it will produce a new LMP1 prototype to be made available to customer teams for the 2018 World Endurance Championship.

The firm, which has established itself as a force in the new LMP3 category, has turned its focus towards the premier LMP1 class after failing in its bid to secure one of the limited spots available to chassis constructors in the revised LMP2 class with its new G57 model.

As such, Ginetta will apply its knowledge to LMP1 instead with an all-new prototype helmed by notable car manufacturer Adrian Reynard, who will work on aero development, and Paolo Catone, who had a significant hand in designing the Le Mans 24 Hours winning Peugeot 908.

“I'm hugely thankful to the ACO for the opportunity to run at the front and challenge for overall podiums,” said Ginetta chairman Lawrence Tomlinson. “The Ginetta design team's ability has already been proven by the class dominating Ginetta LMP3 and G57. With Adrian and Paolo on board, the performance of the Ginetta LMP1 is going to be amazing. We are now offering a genuine ladder for our customers all the way from first race to Le Mans which is incredibly exciting for me.”

Ginetta's decision to enter LMP1 comes following a revision of ACO regulations that are designed to attract more privateer entrants into the top flight following the withdrawal of Audi. As it stands, the LMP1 class features just two manufacturer entrants in Toyota and Porsche.

“More great news for endurance racing,” added ACO president Pierre Fillon. “Ginetta has proven its expertise in creating successful high performance chassis in G57 and Ginetta LMP3 categories and entering LMP1, the top tier category of endurance racing, appears now to be an obvious move for Ginetta as it moves forward. The valued expertise of Ginetta's partners for this programme is also very promising for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship.”

Ginetta confirmed it will not enter LMP1 as a manufacturer entry but will make the as-yet-unnamed car available to customers, with current G57 customers PRT Racing and ARC Bratislava showing an interest. Testing will begin later this year, with talks underway with Mechacrome to supply the engine.

Tagged as: Toyota , Peugeot , Ginetta , Audi , LMP1 , WEC
« Take me back to the Sportscars Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Ginetta will construct an LMP1 chassis for WEC 2018
Ginetta will construct an LMP1 chassis for WEC 2018
Declan Jones. Ginetta G55. Oulton Park [Pic credit: akob Ebrey Photography]
Declan Jones. Ginetta G55. Oulton Park [Pic credit: akob Ebrey Photography]
Declan Jones. Ginetta G55. Oulton Park [Pic credit: akob Ebrey Photography]
Declan Jones to race Red Square Vodka-branded Ginetta G55 at Oulton Park [Pic credit: Brian McCann Design / www.brianmccanndesign.com]
Lucas di Grassi (BRA) / Loic Duval (FRA) / Oliver Jarvis (GBR) #08 Audi Sport Team Joest Audi R18. 05.05.2016. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 2, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Lucas di Grassi (BRA) / Loic Duval (FRA) / Oliver Jarvis (GBR) #08 Audi Sport Team Joest Audi R18. 05.05.2016. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 2, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Andy Priaulx, Ford, WEC [Credit: Jakob Ebrey]
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Andre Fassler, Audi, WEC [Credit: XPB]
Andre Fassler, Audi, WEC [Credit: XPB]
Audi, Silverstone [Credit: XPB]
Brendon Hartley ensured that Porsche remained at the top of the WEC Prologue timesheets
#2 Porsche 919 Hybrid continued to set WEC Prologue pace after dark

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 