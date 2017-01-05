Sportscars »

Robert Kubica set for Dubai 24-hour race

5 January 2017
Former F1 race winner Robert Kubica is preparing for the Dubai 24-hour race in a Porsche 911 GT3 car as he aims to return to full-time circuit racing.
Former F1 race winner Robert Kubica is preparing for the Dubai 24-hour race in a Porsche 911 GT3 car as he aims to return to full-time circuit racing in 2017.

Kubica, who raced in F1 between 2006 and 2010, had been forced to quite single-seater racing after suffering a bad right hand and arm injury in a rally accident during the off-season.

Since then Kubica has been competing in both the European and World Rally Championships but signalled his intentions to returning to short circuit racing by taking part in the 2016 WEC end of season Rookie Test, driving an LMP1 car with ByKolles.

The Polish star confirmed via his Facebook page he will enter the 24-hour race in Dubai next weekend in a Porsche 911 GT3.

“Dear fans, I would like to confirm that between 12 and 14 January I'm in Dubai. I'll ride in the national composition Porsche GT3 and try the 24-hour race. By the way, happy new year. Robert,” Kubica wrote.


