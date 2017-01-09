Canal, Heinemeier Hansson join Rebellion line-up

Julien Canal and David Heinemeier Hansson have been announced as the latest additions to the Rebellion Racing driver line-up for the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours.In October, Rebellion Racing confirmed it would be switching its focus away from the privateer LMP1 category and into the revamped LMP2 class for 2017 with a two-car entry.The two drivers will join the retained Nicolas Prost, Mathias Beche, Nelson Piquet Jr and Bruno Senna at the Swiss team for the 2017 season.Heinemeier Hansson will team up with Beche and Piquet Jr while Canal will partner Prost and Senna in the sister Rebellion challenger.Canal, a former FIA WEC LMP2 world champion and three-time GT classes Le Mans winner, is thrilled to secure an LMP2 drive with Rebellion and feels the team has the experience and knowledge to challenge for the world title straightaway."Rebellion Racing is a leading team and as soon as they announced their LMP2 program I contacted them,” Canal said. “In addition, I know many drivers in the team who are also my friends and I had for several years positive feedback on the value of the team.“After winning the FIA WEC LMP2 in 2015, my desire to return to this championship was very high and I wanted to come back with a strong team, a team with the will to win and positive vibe. I cannot wait to drive the new Oreca “07” LMP2 car. I know Bruno Senna, we get on very well, and with Nico our friendly relationship goes back for many years, I'm looking forward to sharing this car with them both.”Experienced WEC driver Heinemeier Hansson, who's career highlights include winning the GTE-Am championship with Aston Martin in 2014, has echoed Canal's sentiments and feels the intensified competition in the LMP2 class will make 2017 an intense championship."I'm thrilled to be part of Rebellion Racing's new focus on LMP2. Since I started racing at a top level, Rebellion Racing has stood at the pinnacle of the privateer tradition with pace, style, and a determination to see things through,” Heinemeier Hansson said. “I couldn't wish for a better team to begin my fifth full season in the FIA WEC and my sixth crack at the 24 hours of Le Mans.“The competition is tougher than ever in LMP2, the cars are more exciting than ever, and together we will be ready as a team."