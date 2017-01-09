Sportscars »

Canal, Heinemeier Hansson join Rebellion line-up

9 January 2017
Julien Canal and David Heinemeier Hansson have been announced as the latest additions to the Rebellion Racing driver line-up for 2017.
Canal, Heinemeier Hansson join Rebellion line-up
Canal, Heinemeier Hansson join Rebellion line-up
Julien Canal and David Heinemeier Hansson have been announced as the latest additions to the Rebellion Racing driver line-up for the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours.

In October, Rebellion Racing confirmed it would be switching its focus away from the privateer LMP1 category and into the revamped LMP2 class for 2017 with a two-car entry.

The two drivers will join the retained Nicolas Prost, Mathias Beche, Nelson Piquet Jr and Bruno Senna at the Swiss team for the 2017 season.

Heinemeier Hansson will team up with Beche and Piquet Jr while Canal will partner Prost and Senna in the sister Rebellion challenger.

Canal, a former FIA WEC LMP2 world champion and three-time GT classes Le Mans winner, is thrilled to secure an LMP2 drive with Rebellion and feels the team has the experience and knowledge to challenge for the world title straightaway.

"Rebellion Racing is a leading team and as soon as they announced their LMP2 program I contacted them,” Canal said. “In addition, I know many drivers in the team who are also my friends and I had for several years positive feedback on the value of the team.

“After winning the FIA WEC LMP2 in 2015, my desire to return to this championship was very high and I wanted to come back with a strong team, a team with the will to win and positive vibe. I cannot wait to drive the new Oreca “07” LMP2 car. I know Bruno Senna, we get on very well, and with Nico our friendly relationship goes back for many years, I'm looking forward to sharing this car with them both.”

Experienced WEC driver Heinemeier Hansson, who's career highlights include winning the GTE-Am championship with Aston Martin in 2014, has echoed Canal's sentiments and feels the intensified competition in the LMP2 class will make 2017 an intense championship.

"I'm thrilled to be part of Rebellion Racing's new focus on LMP2. Since I started racing at a top level, Rebellion Racing has stood at the pinnacle of the privateer tradition with pace, style, and a determination to see things through,” Heinemeier Hansson said. “I couldn't wish for a better team to begin my fifth full season in the FIA WEC and my sixth crack at the 24 hours of Le Mans.

“The competition is tougher than ever in LMP2, the cars are more exciting than ever, and together we will be ready as a team."

Tagged as: Le Mans , Senna , LMP2 , LMP1 , Piquet Jr , Rebellion Racing , Prost , WEC , Canal , Heinemeier Hansson
« Take me back to the Sportscars Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
David Heinemeier Hansson Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage V8
Mick Gardner Racing, Ohlins, [Credit: Holeshot PR]
Ginetta will construct an LMP1 chassis for WEC 2018
Ginetta will construct an LMP1 chassis for WEC 2018
Lewis Williamson - Strakka Racing
Alex Brundle, G-Drive Racing [Credit: XPB]
Declan Jones to race Red Square Vodka-branded Ginetta G55 at Oulton Park [Pic credit: Brian McCann Design / www.brianmccanndesign.com]
Andy Priaulx, Ford, WEC [Credit: Jakob Ebrey]
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Andre Fassler, Audi, WEC [Credit: XPB]
Andre Fassler, Audi, WEC [Credit: XPB]
Brendon Hartley ensured that Porsche remained at the top of the WEC Prologue timesheets
#2 Porsche 919 Hybrid continued to set WEC Prologue pace after dark
#2 Porsche sets pace on day one of WEC prologue [pic credit: Porsche]
Audi R18 e-tron quattro, WEC [Credit: Audi Motorsport]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 