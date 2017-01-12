Sportscars »

Lapierre back at Signatech Alpine to defend WEC LMP2 crown

12 January 2017
Nicolas Lapierre has re-signed for Signatech Alpine to defend his FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 crown with the French squad.
Lapierre back at Signatech Alpine to defend WEC LMP2 crown
Lapierre back at Signatech Alpine to defend WEC LMP2 crown
Nicolas Lapierre has re-signed for Signatech Alpine to defend his FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 crown with the French squad, which driver status switches mean the team won't be able to call upon the same driver line-up in 2017.

The former factory Toyota LMP1 driver has claimed back-to-back Le Mans 24 Hours class wins in LMP2 with KCMG (2015) and Signatech-Alpine (2016) and went on to clinch the LMP2 world title alongside Gustavo Menezes and Stephane Richelmi last year.

Lapierre returns to the fold in 2017 but Signatech Alpine is yet to confirm full line-up. With Menezes being upgraded to gold status for 2017 the same trio of drivers cannot be selected together due to LMP2 rules requiring at least one silver or bronze status driver.

The full WEC and Le Mans 24 Hour entry lists will be confirmed on 2nd February 2017.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Toyota , Le Mans , Lapierre , LMP2 , LMP1 , WEC , Signatech , Menezes
« Take me back to the Sportscars Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Gustavo Menezes / Nicolas Lapierre / Stephane Richelmi - Signatech Alpine A460-Nissan
Ginetta will construct an LMP1 chassis for WEC 2018
Ginetta will construct an LMP1 chassis for WEC 2018
Andy Priaulx, Ford, WEC [Credit: Jakob Ebrey]
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Manor using Dunlop tyres at Silverstone WEC
Andre Fassler, Audi, WEC [Credit: XPB]
Andre Fassler, Audi, WEC [Credit: XPB]
Brendon Hartley ensured that Porsche remained at the top of the WEC Prologue timesheets
#2 Porsche 919 Hybrid continued to set WEC Prologue pace after dark
#2 Porsche sets pace on day one of WEC prologue [pic credit: Porsche]
Toyota TS050 Hybrid, [Credit: Toyota]
Audi R18 e-tron quattro, WEC [Credit: Audi Motorsport]
Aston Martin Racing, WEC, [Credit: Young Driver ApS]
Ben Barker joins Gulf Racing for 2016 WEC [pic credit: Total 911]
Gustavo Menezes secures factory-backed Signatech-Alpine seat [Pic credit: Signatech-Alpine/DPPI]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 