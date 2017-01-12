Lapierre back at Signatech Alpine to defend WEC LMP2 crown

Nicolas Lapierre has re-signed for Signatech Alpine to defend his FIA World Endurance Championship LMP2 crown with the French squad, which driver status switches mean the team won't be able to call upon the same driver line-up in 2017.
The former factory Toyota LMP1 driver has claimed back-to-back Le Mans 24 Hours class wins in LMP2 with KCMG (2015) and Signatech-Alpine (2016) and went on to clinch the LMP2 world title alongside Gustavo Menezes and Stephane Richelmi last year.
Lapierre returns to the fold in 2017 but Signatech Alpine is yet to confirm full line-up. With Menezes being upgraded to gold status for 2017 the same trio of drivers cannot be selected together due to LMP2 rules requiring at least one silver or bronze status driver.
The full WEC and Le Mans 24 Hour entry lists will be confirmed on 2nd February 2017.