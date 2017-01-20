Tandy: WEC LMP1 ‘pegging back’ won’t be a negative

New Porsche LMP1 driver Nick Tandy says despite regulation tweaks to reduce the lap times of the premier class he is convinced it won't affect the technology and attraction for fans.The British driver was part of the 2015 Le Mans 24 Hour-winning Porsche team alongside co-drivers Earl Bamber and F1 star Nico Hulkenberg and after impressing the German manufacturer Tandy has been handed an LMP1 factory drive for 2017 alongside Neel Jani and ex-Audi driver Andre Lotterer.LMP1 technical regulations have been changed in the hope of pulling in the factory efforts, a move enacted on safety reasons after the large disparity in overtaking speeds between LMP1 and GT cars saw a number of high profile accidents, but Tandy isn't concerned about the potential of Porsche's 919 Hybrid being hampered by the alterations.“Certain aspects have been a big leap but the regulations change year-on-year so I think the speed of the cars, especially in 2015, took those in charge by surprise,” Tandy said. “Since then they have been changing the regulations to try to peg back the speeds and lap times back a bit. The car we drove in 2015 may possibly be the fastest one I'll ever get to drive.“We still want to be safe and want to know these things are looked after. Although the car is not quite as fast over one lap as a few years ago the technology is still growing.“One of the things I love about this formula is the way you can go about working with the engineers and manufacturers to develop new technology. I used to think the electric cars for motorsport were quite dull but this programme changed my mind.”For 2017, the LMP1 crown will solely be fought between Porsche and Toyota after Audi withdrew from WEC due to the financial impact of parent company Volkswagen's emissions scandal.