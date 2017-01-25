Sportscars »

ByKolles Racing switches to Nismo engines for 2017

25 January 2017
LMP1 privateer squad ByKolles Racing will use Nismo V6 turbo engines for 2017 as part of its major upgrades to its CLM P1/01.
The LMP1 challengers, who are set to be the sole privateer squad in the premier class after Rebellion Racing moves to LMP2, has announced along with a switch to Nismo VRX 30A Evo engines a new raft of aerodynamic updates will be implemented and in 2018 the German team will make the car available to customer teams.

“Engine supply from Nismo is of great significance to our team,” ByKOLLES Head of Operations Boris Bermes, said. “After having to deal with many setbacks in the past due to engine reliability issues, for the 2017 season, we're expecting a significant improvement in terms of both reliability as well as performance.

“In our extensively revised CLM P1/01, Nismo Twin-turbo engine will deliver it's power to the rear axle through the reliable Xtrac gearbox. “As a result of the changes in regulations for 2017, we will be able to make big improvements to both the front and the rear, particularly in aerodynamics.

“In addition to that, our design engineers have achieved a reduction in weight, and have introduced comprehensive updates to mechanical components. We're already looking forward to the first tests with our fully revamped CLM P1/01.

“For this year, we are looking to clearly demonstrate our improvements and continue to develop our CLM P1/01. For the 2018 season, the car will be made available to customers to adapt customer power source and can be ordered as of now.”

The formal announcement and presentation of the full World Endurance Championship and Le Mans 24 Hour entry list is set to take place on Thursday 2nd February.
by Haydn Cobb

