WEC: Robert Kubica signs with ByKolles

Robert Kubica has joined LMP1 squad ByKolles Racing for a full FIA World Endurance Championship including the Le Mans 24 Hour race in 2017.Upon the official announcement of the WEC and Le Mans 24 Hour entry lists, the former F1 race winner was listed by the Austrian squad as its designated driver for its LMP1 entry.Kubica tested for the privateer LMP1 ByKolles squad in its CLM P1/01 during the WEC rookie test in Bahrain in November and had a sporadic 2016 campaign in a handful of endurance outings after wrapping up his WRC commitments in 2015.Kubica is relishing his debut in WEC and Le Mans after being denied a dream return to F1 due to his long-standing injuries.“After my time in Rally I've been looking for something as close to Formula One as possible. This is exactly what I've found in LMP1,” Kubica said. “At the end of last year's WEC season, I was able to do my first laps behind the wheel of the CLM P1/01. I felt comfortable in the car very quickly and was able to increase my pace accordingly.“With even more experience I'm sure I will be able to extract more performance. I'm already very much looking forward to the Prologue in Monza and the season start in Silverstone. The professional team of ByKOLLES Racing will continue to make important improvements to the car during the season. I'm happy to be a part of it.“The WEC is racing on circuits that I know well from my time in Formula One. The exception is Le Mans. I've heard so many good things about the event at the Sarthe. I'm very excited about my first start at this 24-Hour race.”Oliver Webb has also be retained by ByKolles for 2017 and the team's third driver is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks.The ByKolles Racing entry is one of five LMP1 entries for the 2017 WEC campaign, alongside two cars from Porsche and Toyota, – while Toyota will enter third car at the Spa 6 Hours and Le Mans 24 Hours.