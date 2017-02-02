Sportscars »

WEC: Pipo Derani joins to Ford

2 February 2017
Pipo Derani has joined Ford Chip Ganassi Racing's GT line-up for the opening three rounds of WEC including Le Mans.
Former 24 Hours of Daytona winner Pipo Derani has joined Ford Chip Ganassi Racing's GT line-up for the opening three rounds of the 2017 FIA World Endurance Championship including Le Mans 24 Hours.

Upon the official confirmation of the WEC and Le Mans 24 Hour entry list, Derani was named as the designated driver in Ford's #67 GT Pro entry and will co-drive alongside Harry Tincknell and Andy Priaulx at the Silverstone 6 Hours, Spa 6 Hours and the prestigious Le Mans 24 Hour race.

The 23-year-old Brazilian driver caught Ford's eye after winning both the 24 Hours of Daytona and Sebring 12 Hours on debut with Extreme Speed Motorsports in 2016.

“I am delighted and proud to have been chosen to represent such a successful and respected manufacturer like Ford,” Derani said. “To compete for a team like Ford Chip Ganassi Racing has been one of my aims since starting in racing and to be recognised and selected by them is a big deal for me. I especially want to thank George-Howard Chappell for his trust and belief in order to give me this opportunity.

“The way that the Ford GT has performed in endurance racing over the last 12 months has been exceptional and I am very much looking forward to working with the team to try and bring more success in the FIA World Endurance Championship and to defend the Le Mans LM GTE Pro title.”
by Haydn Cobb

