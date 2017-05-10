Corvette completes Le Mans line-up with Taylor, Fassler

Corvette Racing has completed its line-up for the 24 Hours of Le Mans with three-time winner Marcel Fassler and recent Rolex 24 victor Jordan Taylor.Corvette traditionally races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but makes a one-off appearance at Le Mans each year, linking up with the regular season FIA World Endurance Championship grid in the GTE Pro class.Fielding two Chevrolet Corvette C7.Rs, the team had already announced that regular-season IMSA drivers Jan Magnussen and Antonio Garcia in the #63 entry, with Oliver Gavin and Tommy Milner racing in the #64.Corvette confirmed on Tuesday that it would be adding Taylor and Fassler to its ranks, both of whom bring a wealth of sportscar experience to its line-up for Le Mans.Fassler raced with Corvette at Le Mans in 2009 before joining Audi's factory LMP1 programme, scoring three overall victories at the Circuit de la Sarthe before its closure at the end of last year."It is always great to be back with Corvette Racing and Chevrolet, but to return with them for Le Mans is special," Fassler said. "We both have had a great deal of success at the 24 Hours. My hope and goal is to add to that this year."I feel like I have some unfinished business with Corvette Racing at Le Mans. We were leading late in 2009 until our car had to retire. So I very much want to score that elusive Le Mans victory with Corvette Racing. Racing in GTE Pro will be a new challenge. There are many great cars and drivers in our class. It would be a nice result for Olly, Tommy and our team."Taylor has been a regular fixture with Corvette at Le Mans since 2012, taking class victory in 2015 alongside Gavin and Milner."It's great to head to Le Mans with Corvette Racing for the sixth consecutive year," Taylor said. "Le Mans is a massive event; the feeling of winning there is unlike anything I've experienced. Last year's race was difficult for all of us but we're all motivated to go back this time with the goal of contending for another victory."I'm looking forward to teaming again with Antonio and Jan. They have been great teammates and helped me learn a lot my first couple of years at Le Mans. Hopefully we can work our way to the top of the podium this year."