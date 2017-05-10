No interest for Webber in Porsche Le Mans standby role

Mark Webber says he had no interest in being Porsche's unofficial reserve driver for the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June as he did not want to do something "half-pregnant", having retired from racing at the end of last year.Following his decision to quit F1 at the end of 2013, Webber raced for Porsche's LMP1 team in the World Endurance Championship between 2014 and 2016, becoming world champion in 2015.The Australian hung up his helmet at the end of last year in order to focus more on his ambassadorial and advisory duties with Porsche and his F1 TV work.Porsche LMP1 team principal Andreas Seidl confirmed over the 6 Hours of Spa weekend that 2016 Le Mans winner Marc Lieb would be on standby for the race this year, stepping in should any of its existing six drivers be unable to race.When asked if he'd considered being Porsche's Le Mans reserve, Webber said: "Nope. I think I made it pretty clear on my way out that I haven't normally done things half-pregnant and I'm not going to start being half-pregnant now."So no, they're in good hands anyway with Marc, honestly, he's a winner there. Very experienced. Of course we hope we don't need him. It's good. I'm a professional at watching now."Webber said he was enjoying being on the other side of the pit wall and learning about management and ways in which a racing team can improve, as well as offering his experience from the cockpit."I still have of course a lot of experience in motorsport," Webber said. "It's nice to be able to now I have actually more time when I come to a weekend that I'm not driving to even still look at other areas of our operations, both teams."I'm here with GT this weekend so really looking into the GT programme and how we can continue to improve. When Porsche goes factory racing it's a very high level, but we still have to work on areas where we believe we can still find more performance."There are so many parameters in car racing that you could improve. For me, it's good to be here on that side and really be plugged into the team and understand from an engineering perspective, understanding from a personnel perspective. I've been in the cockpit so understanding from the driver side."That's fascinating for me to have more time on that side, to help the Porsche Motorsport side in a much more professional and serious way, not just from the driving side."