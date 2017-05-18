Perrinn confirms first order of 2018 LMP1 cars

Nicolas Perrinn has confirmed its first order of LMP1 cars to be used for the 2018 FIA World Endurance Championship which will be official unveiled in November.The unnamed car is being designed by experienced engineer Perrinn, who has worked with Williams and Manor in Formula 1 plus external work as an LMP1 WEC engineer, and has completed preliminary designs and crash test simulations with initial production ready to begin.Perrinn will oversee the build at a facility in Northamptonshire using a range of subcontractors.“Motorsport leads the way in advanced manufacturing techniques and we are now capable of producing the car in an innovative fashion,” Nicolas Perrin said. “We will nominate the best suppliers to produce parts and deliver to our subcontractors to undertake the assembly on our behalf.“I am using open source as a way to focus resources and talents around our project. I want Perrinn to achieve success at Le Mans by becoming a much bigger organisation than it can be if we limit ourselves to a centralised closed company. Our workforce is decentralised and global. Our team is open and accessible.”Further details of the project are expected at its official launch in November in preparation for 2018 with winter testing beginning in December.