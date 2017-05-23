Kubica tests LMP2 car at Monza with SMP Racing

Ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica's push for a return to circuit racing in the near future will continued with his first test in an LMP2 car with SMP Racing at Monza on Tuesday.Kubica announced last year that he would be quitting rallying in favour of a return to circuit racing, before taking part in the end-of-season FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test for ByKolles in Bahrain.Kubica signed to race for ByKolles through the 2017 season, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans, only to quit the team on the eve of the campaign after it completed just six laps in pre-season testing.The Pole stressed at the time he remained keen to enter the WEC, and took a step towards doing so by testing the Dallara P217 Gibson car for SMP Racing at Monza as part of its Le Mans preparation on Tuesday.SMP Racing is set to field Viktor Shaytar, Mikhail Aleshin and Sergey Sirotkin at Le Mans as part of its one-off appearance in the WEC this year, having placed its focus on development of a new LMP1 car with BR Engineering for 2018.Kubica has also recently tested a Formula E car at Donington Park, but is yet to formally announce any racing plans for the future.