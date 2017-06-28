Sportscars »

Vilander to replace New York-bound Bird for Nürburgring WEC round

28 June 2017
Toni Vilander to make return to WEC racing at the Nürburgring after Sam Bird prioritises his Formula E commitments.
Toni Vilander will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship next month at the Nürburgring when he replaces Sam Bird in the #71 AF Corse entry for the race weekend.

Bird confirmed on Monday that he would be prioritising his Formula E commitments with DS Virgin Racing on the July 16 weekend, with the race clash going unresolved by officials from both series.

Vilander won the WEC GT drivers' title in 2014 for AF Corse and last raced in the series the following year, with his current focus being the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with fellow Ferrari team Risi Competizione.

The Finn was announced as Bird's replacement for the Nürburgring on Tuesday, slotting into the #71 Ferrari 488 GTE alongside Davide Rigon.

"“I'm happy to be able to return to the FIA WEC with the 488 GTE of AF Corse team. This is my chance to cancel the disappointment of the 24 Hours of Le Mans as soon as possible," Vilander said.

"Car number 71 is in the top places of the championship standings, and I will give all I have to achieve the best possible result at Nürburgring, to help Ferrari in the Manufacturers' Championship and Davide Rigon in the Drivers' ranking."

