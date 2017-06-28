Chris Hoy to make racing return in LMP3 Cup

Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy will make his return to competitive motorsport with an appearance in the LMP3 Cup season finale at Donington Park in September.After a glittering cycling career that saw him become a six-time Olympic champion, Hoy turned his attention to racing, entering the European Le Mans Series and appearing at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2016.United Autosports confirmed on Wednesday that Hoy would be making his racing return at Donington Park in the 'celebrity car', a Ligier JS P3, which he will share with the winner of a young driver initiative to be voted for by the pubic."I'm really excited to be racing for United Autosports in the final round of the Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship at Donington Park," Hoy said."To be sharing the drive with an aspiring young champion of the future will make it even more special I'm sure."“I'm really pleased Chris has agreed to join us for the final round of the Henderson Insurance LMP3 Cup Championship," United Autosports team owner and managing director Richard Dean said."We were hoping the celebrity half of the line up would be someone with some racing experience and in Chris we have found just that. He has raced LMP3 cars before and is quick, so placing him with a young talent is perfect for this initiative."I'm excited to see who wins the Young Driver contest and to see who Chris will be racing alongside. I'm sure from the final 10 applicants, it will be a strong driver line up."