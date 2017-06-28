Sportscars »

Merhi to make Manor WEC return at the Nürburgring

28 June 2017
Roberto Merhi will return to WEC action at the Nürburgring next month with Manor, subbing for Jean-Eric Vergne.
Roberto Merhi will return to the FIA World Endurance Championship next month with the CEFC Manor TRS Racing team at the Nürburgring, deputising for Jean-Eric Vergne.

Merhi raced for Manor in F1 through 2015 before moving with team bosses Graeme Lowdon and John Booth into the WEC for their new LMP2 project.

Merhi entered seven WEC rounds in 2016, recording a best class finish of third at Spa, but has only made a single racing appearance through 2017 so far, entering the Formula 2 round in Spain.

Vergne will skip the WEC round at the Nürburgring in order to race for Techeetah in Formula E's New York event, freeing up a seat for Merhi in the #24 Oreca 07 Gibson alongside Jonathan Hirschi and Tor Graves.



