Norris to make Rolex 24 debut in January with United Autosports

United Autosports has announced that McLaren Formula 1 junior Lando Norris will join its line-up for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, marking his endurance racing debut.Norris, 17, currently races in the FIA European Formula 3 Championship as well as working with McLaren as part of its young driver programme.McLaren executive director Zak Brown also has interests in sportscar racing, being the co-owner of the United Autosports team that recently finished fifth overall on debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.Brown managed to strike a deal to draft Norris into United Autosports' line-up for the 24-hour race at Daytona International Speedway in January, joining Will Owen in the JS P217 for the endurance classic."I'm really excited to be racing for United Autosports and at Daytona," Norris said. "The team have proved themselves to be front runners in prototype racing and they had a great performance at the Le Mans 24 Hours last month so I'm hoping I can add to their LMP2 success."To race at Daytona will be fantastic. It will be my first 24-hour event but I can't wait to get out in the car round such an iconic track.”Brown added: "Lando is a great talent and I'm thrilled we have worked out a deal to have him drive for United Autosports at Daytona."Although he doesn't know the car, I'm sure he will pick it up and learn from his now relatively experienced team mate Will. I'm excited to see how he gets on."