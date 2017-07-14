WEC: Porsche tops timesheets on home soil

Porsche led the way in free practice for the 6 Hours of the Nurburgring with Le Mans 24 Hours winners Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley setting the pace.
Fresh from their dramatic win in the endurance classic, Bernhard, Bamber and Hartley were on form again in the revised Porsche 919 Hybrid, a second up on their counterparts Neel Jani, Nick Tandy and Andre Lotterer.
Looking to recover the WEC title to make up for the disappointment of the Le Mans disappointment, Toyota followed up in third and fourth positions, the #8 car of Anthony Davidson , Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima leading the way for the Gazoo Racing pair.
In LMP2, the G-Drive Oreca – which retired early from Le Mans – set the pace with Roman Rusinov, Pierre Thiriet and Ben Hanley, the Briton standing in for Formula E-committed Alex Lynn.
The GTE class was headed up by the Porsche 911 of Frederic Makowiecki and Richard Lietz, ahead of the leading Aston Martin, Ferrari and Ford entries.