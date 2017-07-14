Sportscars »

WEC: Porsche tops timesheets on home soil

14 July 2017
Porsche follows up its Le Mans triumph by setting the pace in free practice for its home 6 Hours of Nurburgring.
Porsche led the way in free practice for the 6 Hours of the Nurburgring with Le Mans 24 Hours winners Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley setting the pace.

Fresh from their dramatic win in the endurance classic, Bernhard, Bamber and Hartley were on form again in the revised Porsche 919 Hybrid, a second up on their counterparts Neel Jani, Nick Tandy and Andre Lotterer.

Looking to recover the WEC title to make up for the disappointment of the Le Mans disappointment, Toyota followed up in third and fourth positions, the #8 car of Anthony Davidson , Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima leading the way for the Gazoo Racing pair.

In LMP2, the G-Drive Oreca – which retired early from Le Mans – set the pace with Roman Rusinov, Pierre Thiriet and Ben Hanley, the Briton standing in for Formula E-committed Alex Lynn.

The GTE class was headed up by the Porsche 911 of Frederic Makowiecki and Richard Lietz, ahead of the leading Aston Martin, Ferrari and Ford entries.

Tagged as: Porsche , Brendon Hartley , Timo Bernhard , Earl Bamber
Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid: Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, Brendon Hartley
Marc Lieb Porsche
Porsche 919 Hybrid 2017 Spa WEC
Porsche GTE Pro Spa WEC 2017
Andre Lotterer Porsche Silverstone WEC 2017
Porsche, Porsche 919 Hybrid, 2017, FIA WEC, Monza
Porsche, Porsche 911 RSR, Monza, FIA WEC
Porsche, Porsche 919 Hybrid, FIA WEC
Mark Webber, Timo Bernhard, Brendon Hartley - Porsche 919 Hybrid
Mark Webber, Timo Bernhard, Brendon Hartley - Porsche 919 Hybrid
Timo Bernhard (GER) / Mark Webber (AUS) / Brendon Hartley (NZL) #01 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid. 05.05.2016. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 2, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Timo Bernhard (GER) / Mark Webber (AUS) / Brendon Hartley (NZL) #01 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid. 05.05.2016. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 2, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Timo Bernhard (GER) / Mark Webber (AUS) / Brendon Hartley (NZL) #01 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid. 05.05.2016. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 2, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Timo Bernhard (GER) / Mark Webber (AUS) / Brendon Hartley (NZL) #01 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid. 05.05.2016. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 2, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Brendon Hartley ensured that Porsche remained at the top of the WEC Prologue timesheets
#2 Porsche 919 Hybrid continued to set WEC Prologue pace after dark
#2 Porsche sets pace on day one of WEC prologue [pic credit: Porsche]
Porsche 919 Hybrid [Cedit: Porsche]

