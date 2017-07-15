WEC: Toyota hits back to take 6 Hours of Nurburgring pole

Toyota Gazoo Racing's Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez will start on pole position for the 6 Hours of Nurburgring, round four of the World Endurance Championship.The #7 Toyota – which largely dominated the Le Mans 24 Hours before mechanical failure – found its form in the hands of Conway, Kobayashi and Lopez around the German circuit, the latter re-joining the trio this weekend.The fastest times were set between Lopez and Kobayashi, with the pair edging out the closely matched Porsches by little more than a tenth of a second, while the second Toyota entry makes it four LMP1s in just six tenths.In the LMP2 class, the Le Mans class-winning Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca of Oliver Jarvis, Thomas Laurent and Ho-Pin Tung, led the way from the two Vaillante Rebellion Orecas, but only after the G-Drive Oreca of Roman Rusinov, Pierre Thiriet and Ben Hanley was disqualified for non-compliance of regulations.In the GTE Pro class, the Porsche of Michael Christensen and Kevin Estre gave the new 911 its first pole position on home soil, ahead of Nicki Thiim and Marco Sorensen.