Sportscars »

Porsche takes WEC Nurburgring 1-2, extends championship lead

16 July 2017
Porsche's new high-downforce aerokit delivered a boost in performance that allowed it to sweep to a one-two finish at the Nürburgring on Sunday.
Porsche takes WEC Nurburgring 1-2, extends championship lead
Porsche takes WEC Nurburgring 1-2, extends championship lead
Porsche swept to a dominant one-two finish in Sunday's 6 Hours of Nürburgring to extend its lead at the top of the FIA World Endurance Championship ahead of Toyota.

Debuting its new high-downforce aerokit at the Nürburgring, Porsche was able to pull clear in the race as Toyota was left with just one car in contention at the front following a fuel pump issue for the #8 TS050 Hybrid on the formation lap.

The #1 and #2 Porsche 919 Hybrids swapped the lead throughout the race, but the advantage lay with Andre Lotterer, Nick Tandy and Neel Jani heading into the final hour.

However, the car was held for an extra 20 seconds at the final stop in order to allow the Le Mans-winning #2 crew of Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley to take the victory, extending their points lead in the drivers' championship.

Toyota was left to settle for third place, the #7 car finishing a minute off the race winners, while its stricken #8 runner recovered to fourth place.

Following their success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month, tJackie Chan DC Racing team took its third win of the season with Oliver Jarvis, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent in the #38 Oreca 07 Gibson, finishing a lap clear of the #31 Vaillante Rebellion car in second place.

GTE Pro saw AF Corse take class honours with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE, leading home the two mid-engined Porsche 911 RSRs, while Dempsey-Proton Racing prevailed in GTE Am with its #77 Porsche.

Tagged as: Porsche
« Take me back to the Sportscars Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Porsche Nurburgring 6H
Marc Lieb Porsche
Porsche 919 Hybrid 2017 Spa WEC
Porsche GTE Pro Spa WEC 2017
Andre Lotterer Porsche Silverstone WEC 2017
Porsche, Porsche 919 Hybrid, 2017, FIA WEC, Monza
Porsche, Porsche 911 RSR, Monza, FIA WEC
Porsche, Porsche 919 Hybrid, FIA WEC
Mark Webber, Timo Bernhard, Brendon Hartley - Porsche 919 Hybrid
Mark Webber, Timo Bernhard, Brendon Hartley - Porsche 919 Hybrid
Timo Bernhard (GER) / Mark Webber (AUS) / Brendon Hartley (NZL) #01 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid. 05.05.2016. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 2, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Timo Bernhard (GER) / Mark Webber (AUS) / Brendon Hartley (NZL) #01 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid. 05.05.2016. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 2, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Timo Bernhard (GER) / Mark Webber (AUS) / Brendon Hartley (NZL) #01 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid. 05.05.2016. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 2, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Timo Bernhard (GER) / Mark Webber (AUS) / Brendon Hartley (NZL) #01 Porsche Team Porsche 919 Hybrid. 05.05.2016. FIA World Endurance Championship, Round 2, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Brendon Hartley ensured that Porsche remained at the top of the WEC Prologue timesheets
#2 Porsche 919 Hybrid continued to set WEC Prologue pace after dark
#2 Porsche sets pace on day one of WEC prologue [pic credit: Porsche]
Porsche 919 Hybrid [Cedit: Porsche]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 