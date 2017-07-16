Porsche takes WEC Nurburgring 1-2, extends championship lead

Porsche swept to a dominant one-two finish in Sunday's 6 Hours of Nürburgring to extend its lead at the top of the FIA World Endurance Championship ahead of Toyota.Debuting its new high-downforce aerokit at the Nürburgring, Porsche was able to pull clear in the race as Toyota was left with just one car in contention at the front following a fuel pump issue for the #8 TS050 Hybrid on the formation lap.The #1 and #2 Porsche 919 Hybrids swapped the lead throughout the race, but the advantage lay with Andre Lotterer, Nick Tandy and Neel Jani heading into the final hour.However, the car was held for an extra 20 seconds at the final stop in order to allow the Le Mans-winning #2 crew of Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley to take the victory, extending their points lead in the drivers' championship.Toyota was left to settle for third place, the #7 car finishing a minute off the race winners, while its stricken #8 runner recovered to fourth place.Following their success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans last month, tJackie Chan DC Racing team took its third win of the season with Oliver Jarvis, Ho-Pin Tung and Thomas Laurent in the #38 Oreca 07 Gibson, finishing a lap clear of the #31 Vaillante Rebellion car in second place.GTE Pro saw AF Corse take class honours with Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE, leading home the two mid-engined Porsche 911 RSRs, while Dempsey-Proton Racing prevailed in GTE Am with its #77 Porsche.