BMW enjoys positive first test with 2018 M8 GTE

BMW has given positive feedback following the first track test of its M8 GTE car ahead of its debut in the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar in 2018.BMW announced last year that it would be returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 with its new M8 GTE car, launching a double programme in both of the major global sportscar championships.The M8 GTE was given its first extensive on-track test at the Lausitzring in Germany last week, completing three days of running with Martin Tomczyk and Maxime Martin."To see the BMW M8 GTE on the racetrack makes me very proud. Everyone involved has done a magnificent job in recent months to allow us to reach this milestone in the development of our new flagship for the GT racing scene,” BMW head of motorsport Jens Marquardt said.“In the first instance, the purpose of a test like this is obviously to get to know the car. In this regard, greater emphasis is placed on the safety aspect than performance. However, the first impression of the BMW M8 GTE out on the track is a very positive one.”Tomczyk added: "I feel very honoured to have been able to drive at the first real test of the BMW M8 GTE on the racetrack."I had great fun with the car. The BMW M8 GTE is good to drive from the outset, and it is easy for us drivers to work out the way it handles, which is important. We got a lot of kilometres under our belt, and gathered a lot of data."We also took our first steps with regard to performance, which is by no means a given at a first test. We will obviously work more intensively on that at the coming tests, and will build on the strong basis we established here at the Lausitzring."