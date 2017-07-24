Andre Lotterer links back up with Audi for Spa 24

Andre Lotterer will return to action with Audi at this weekend's Spa 24 Hours after joining customer outfit Team WRT.
Lotterer became an Audi factory driver in 2010, going on to take three overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and win the FIA World Endurance Championship before the closure of its LMP1 programme at the end of last year.
Lotterer was snapped up by sister Volkswagen Group brand Porsche to joins its LMP1 team, but will now make a return to Audi as a one-off for the Spa 24.
Lotterer will race alongside former team-mate Marcel Fassler and youngster Dries Vanthoor in the #5 Audi R8 LMS after being given permission by Porsche to enter the race.