Sportscars »

Andre Lotterer links back up with Audi for Spa 24

24 July 2017
After ending a lengthy run as an Audi factory driver last November, Andre Lotterer is confirmed to be back in its colours for the Spa 24.
Andre Lotterer links back up with Audi for Spa 24
Andre Lotterer links back up with Audi for Spa 24
Andre Lotterer will return to action with Audi at this weekend's Spa 24 Hours after joining customer outfit Team WRT.

Lotterer became an Audi factory driver in 2010, going on to take three overall victories at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and win the FIA World Endurance Championship before the closure of its LMP1 programme at the end of last year.

Lotterer was snapped up by sister Volkswagen Group brand Porsche to joins its LMP1 team, but will now make a return to Audi as a one-off for the Spa 24.

Lotterer will race alongside former team-mate Marcel Fassler and youngster Dries Vanthoor in the #5 Audi R8 LMS after being given permission by Porsche to enter the race.



Tagged as: Andre Lotterer
« Take me back to the Sportscars Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Andre Lotterer - Audi Sport Team Joest Audi R18
Andre Lotterer Porsche Silverstone WEC 2017
Andre Fassler, Audi, WEC [Credit: XPB]
Andre Fassler, Audi, WEC [Credit: XPB]
Treluyer/Fassler/Lotterer - Audi Sport
Treluyer/Fassler/Lotterer - Audi Sport
Treluyer/Fassler/Lotterer - Audi Sport
Treluyer/Fassler/Lotterer - Audi Sport
Lotterer/Treluyer/Fassler - Audi Sport [pic credit: FIA WEC]
Andre Lotterer - Audi Sport [pic credit: Gabi Tomescu]
Fassler/Lotterer/Treluyer (Audi R18 e-tron quattro) at Silverstone

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 