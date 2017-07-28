WEC responds to 'abrupt' Porsche LMP1 departure

The FIA World Endurance Championship has responded to Porsche's decision to quit LMP1 at the end of the season by saying it "regrets this precipitous departure" while stressing that the 2018 season will still go ahead.Porsche confirmed on Friday morning that it would be pulling the plug on its LMP1 programme one year ahead of schedule in order to focus on a Formula E entry in 2019.The news comes as a blow to WEC, which now only has one confirmed LMP1 manufacturer for 2018 in the form of Toyota."The manufacturer Porsche, which recently confirmed its participation in the FIA LMP1-H World Endurance Championship up to the end of the 2018 season, and which has been actively involved in the development of the technical regulations that will come into force in 2020, has just announced the withdrawal of its LMP1 hybrids from the end of the 2017 season," a statement from the WEC reads."The Automobile Club de l'Ouest, promoter of the WEC and organiser of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, regrets this precipitous departure, as it does the abruptness of the decision from one of endurance racing's most successful and lauded manufacturers."However, the ACO and the FIA, guardians of the existence and quality of the FIA World Endurance championship, have immediately set to work to put forward to everyone involved in endurance racing the outline of the 2018 season � a season which promises to be quite exceptional thanks to the introduction of new innovations."Clearly, the reduction of costs and stability, but also inventiveness and audacity, will be vital in making it possible to stage an increasingly spectacular and attractive championship with the sport of endurance racing at the forefront."This unprecedented 2018 World Championship will, without doubt, excite and enthuse competitors, partners and fans of endurance racing alike."A spokesperson from WEC added: "WEC will still have three world championship titles in play, even if there are fewer than two manufacturers in 2018 � World Drivers title (for which LMP1 and LMP2 drivers are eligible), GT Manufacturers and GT Drivers."The WEC's world championship status is therefore not in doubt."