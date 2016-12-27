PICS: M-Sport reveals provisional liveries for Ogier, Tanak





M-Sport has revealed the provisional liveries that will adorn the Fiesta RS WRCs of Sebastien Ogier and Ott Tanak next season.In a statement released over the Christmas period, the Cumbrian team said it will use two separate designs for its lead drivers, something that hasn't happened since 2005. Ogier's car will sport an iconic Red Bull scheme while Tanak's design is said to draw its inspiration from the 'eye-catching disguise livery'.The final designs will be shown off the Autosport International Show in a couple of weeks.“We are immensely proud of the Ford Fiesta WRC and these eye-catching new liveries will add the finishing touch,” said M-Sport managing director, Malcolm Wilson.“The test livery captured everyone's imagination so we were keen to incorporate this alongside our valued partners both old and new.“We can't wait to see both cars attack the stages of Rallye Monte-Carlo in their finalised designs. Until then, all that remains is to wish everyone all the best for what looks set to be an exciting New Year which kicks-off with the final livery reveal at Autosport International.”