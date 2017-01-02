WRC »

Silverstone to host World RX in 2018

2 January 2017
The FIA World Rallycross Championship will visit Silverstone in 2018 after the two agreed a deal to see it host the British round of the series
Silverstone to host World RX in 2018
Silverstone to host World RX in 2018
The FIA World Rallycross Championship will visit Silverstone for the first time after the two agreed a deal to see 'the home of British motorsport' become the host of the British round in 2018.

Silverstone will replace Lydden Hill as the British leg of World RX 2018 in what is promised to be a festival of rallycross and race action.

With rallycross celebrating its 50th anniversary this year World RX managing director Paul Bellamy is thrilled to secure Silverstone as a venue for next year to continue to fuel the sport's growth.

“We have been in talks internally at IMG for some time about creating a large scale motorsport festival weekend and we are delighted that Silverstone is able to share our vision for the future,” Bellamy said.

Further details are expected to be announced over the course of 2017. This year's campaign begins at Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on 1-2 April and will visit a second Grand Prix circuit when it heads to Hockenheim on 4-6 May.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Silverstone , World Rallycross , WorldRX
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Silverstone Wing Paddock
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Ott Tanak
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Ott Tanak
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Sebastien Ogier
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Sebastien Ogier
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Sebastien Ogier
Citroen C3 WRC 2017, [Credit: Citroen Racing media]
Toyota pulls wraps off the Yaris it will enter in 2017 WRC
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Monza, [Credit: Hyundai Motorsport]
Podium 1st Australian - Molly Taylor (AUS) Bill Hayes (AUS) Subaru Impreza WRX Sti
Podium - Volkswagen
Podium - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR) Anders Jaeger Synnevag (NOR) Volkswagen Polo R WRC
Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA) Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford RS WRC
Podium, 1st Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR) Anders Jaeger Synnevag (NOR) Volkswagen Polo R WRC, 2nd Sebastien Ogier (FRA) Julien Ingrassia (FRA) Volkswagen Polo R WRC, 3rd Thierry Neuville (BEL) Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 WRC
Podium, 1st Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR) Anders Jaeger Synnevag (NOR) Volkswagen Polo R WRC, 2nd Sebastien Ogier (FRA) Julien Ingrassia (FRA) Volkswagen Polo R WRC, 3rd Thierry Neuville (BEL) Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 WRC
Podium - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR) Anders Jaeger Synnevag (NOR) Volkswagen Polo R WRC
Podium - Volkswagen

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 