Silverstone to host World RX in 2018

The FIA World Rallycross Championship will visit Silverstone for the first time after the two agreed a deal to see 'the home of British motorsport' become the host of the British round in 2018.Silverstone will replace Lydden Hill as the British leg of World RX 2018 in what is promised to be a festival of rallycross and race action.With rallycross celebrating its 50th anniversary this year World RX managing director Paul Bellamy is thrilled to secure Silverstone as a venue for next year to continue to fuel the sport's growth.“We have been in talks internally at IMG for some time about creating a large scale motorsport festival weekend and we are delighted that Silverstone is able to share our vision for the future,” Bellamy said.Further details are expected to be announced over the course of 2017. This year's campaign begins at Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona on 1-2 April and will visit a second Grand Prix circuit when it heads to Hockenheim on 4-6 May.