Evans secures M-Sport seat for Rally Monte Carlo

3 January 2017
Elfyn Evans has landed a factory M-Sport drive for Rally Monte Carlo after the event's entry list was confirmed, joining alongside Sebastien Ogier and Ott Tanak.
Elfyn Evans has landed a factory M-Sport drive for Rally Monte Carlo after the event's entry list was confirmed, joining alongside Sebastien Ogier and Ott Tanak.

The Welsh driver returns to the premier class in WRC with the British squad having competed for them in 2014 and 2015 and will drive the #3 plated M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC, with Ogier retaining the #1 as defending champion and team-mate Tanak taking the #2 plate.

Evans' car will run DMACK tyres while both Ogier and Tanak will use Michelin compounds. Ex-M-Sport driver Eric Camilli has been rotated down to a WRC2 entry.

Hyundai Motorsport's trio of Thierry Neuville, Dani Sordi and Hayden Paddon will run the #4, #5 and #6 plates respectively having finished as runners-up in the 2016 WRC manufacturers' championship.

The fully-fledged return of Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT sees Meeke run the #7 and Stephane Lefebvre #8, with the new Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC effort of Jari-Matti Latvala (#10) and Juho Hanninen (#11) splitting the third Citroen of Craig Breen (#12) in the running order.

Former Volkswagen Motorsport driver Andreas Mikkelsen, who was the big-name casualty of the German manufacturer's sudden exit from the sport, lines up for Skoda in WRC2 with the #31 plate.

Selected Rally Monte Carlo entries

#1 Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia Ford Fiesta WRC
#2 Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja Ford Fiesta WRC
#3 Elfyn Evans/Dan Barritt Ford Fiesta WRC
#4 Hayden Paddon/John Kennard Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
#5 Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
#6 Dani Sordo/Marc Marti Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
#7 Kris Meeke/Paul Nagle Citroen C3 WRC
#8 Stephane Lefebvre/Gabin Moreau Citroen C3 WRC
#10 Jari-Matti Latvala/Miikka Anttila Toyota Yaris WRC
#11 Juho Hanninen/Kaj Lindstrom Toyota Yaris WRC
#12 Craig Breen/Scott Martin DS3 WRC
by Haydn Cobb

