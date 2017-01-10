WRC »

WRC-2 runner-up Suninen joins M-Sport fold for 2017

10 January 2017
Last season's WRC-2 runner-up Teemu Suninen has signed for M-Sport for a campaign in the WRC support category alongside Eric Camilli.
The former Toyota test driver, who had a hand in developing the Japanese manufacturer's Yaris WRC machine ahead of its return to WRC this season, will drive an EcoBoost-powered Ford Fiesta R5 in WRC-2 and team-mates Camilli.

Having missed the deadline to enter the 2017 season opener Rally Monte-Carlo, Suninen will make his campaign debut next month at Rally Sweden and is set to contest at least five events for M-Sport in WRC-2 plus potential other outings.

“I'm very grateful for this opportunity and very happy to join the M-Sport team. They've offered me an excellent programme for the year ahead and there are some very exciting times to come,” Suninen said. “M-Sport provides one of the best environments for young drivers to learn and gain experience on their way to the top level.

“I'm really looking forward to working with this passionate team and to seeing for myself how the four-time World Champion, Sébastien Ogier, works. My goal for this season is to improve on last year when I finished second in the WRC 2 championship. I know that it will be a big challenge, but with more experience under my belt I feel ready and in a good position.

“M-Sport has a great history in rallying and many Finnish drivers have succeeded in Malcolm's team. I hope, and believe, that I have a good chance of forming a part of this successful story.”

As well as joining Camilli in WRC-2, Suninen slots into the M-Sport driver roster alongside four-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier plus Ott Tanak and Elfyn Evans.

