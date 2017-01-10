WRC »

DMACK confirms full Evans WRC 2017 programme

10 January 2017
Elfyn Evans' full-scale return to the World Rally Championship with the DMACK World Rally Team is confirmed.
The DMACK World Rally Team has confirmed Elfyn Evans will spearhead its World Rally Championship efforts for the full 2017 season.

Evans had already been announced as part of DMACK's line-up for Monte Carlo, but has now confirmed his deal will take in the full season. Additionally, the Welshman being registered as M-Sport's third eligible point-scorer alongside Sebastien Ogier and Ott Tanak.

Evans raced with M-Sport in the WRC class in 2014 and 2015 – securing a best finish of second on the Rally France -, but switched to the WRC2 class last year after losing his seat in the team.

Delighted to be returning to full WRC competition, Evans will look to build on the team's breakthrough 2016 campaign, which saw Tanak claim 30-fastest stage times, reach the podium twice and come within a few seconds of victory on the Rally Poland.

“I'm really excited to be back driving a WRC car again at an exciting period for the sport with the new generation cars – and I'm thankful to DMACK for the opportunity. I've really enjoyed working with them over the last 12 months and being part of the development of new 2017 products.

“Being away from the top level for a season has been really hard, but it's made me more motivated and determined to make the most of this opportunity.”

The only WRC team to utilise DMACK tyres – unlike its Michelin-shod rivals -, managing director Dick Cormack is delighted to be welcoming Evans back to the fold after he won the British Rally Championship with the team in 2016.

“Last year was pivotal in DMACK's history – from both a performance and technical development aspect. Our small but extremely focused team has made huge strides forward and we're determined to maintain that progression this season.

“Elfyn has been a great ambassador for DMACK when dominating the British championship and I'm confident his hunger for success will shine through this year.”

