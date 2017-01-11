WRC »

DMACK pulls wraps off 2017 WRC Fiesta

11 January 2017
DMACK shows off its 2017 World Rally Championship contender, a latest specification Ford Fiesta WRC RS to be driven by Elfyn Evans.
DMACK pulls wraps off 2017 WRC Fiesta
DMACK pulls wraps off 2017 WRC Fiesta
The DMACK World Rally Team has pulled the wraps off its 2017 Ford Fiesta RS challenger, to be driven by Elfyn Evans in the World Rally Championship.

Fresh from the confirmation that Welshman Evans will return to WRC with the DMACK team in 2017, the M-Sport prepared outfit – which will differ from the sister outfit by running DMACK tyres – has now shown its colours for the first time.

With the 2017-pecification Fiesta WRC RS showcasing the corporate colours of the DMACK brand – red, black and white -, the car is also built to the latest generation regulations, with visible modifications to the bodywork for a more aggressive appearance.

Evans will attempt to build on an eye-catching 2016 campaign for DMACK this year after former driver Ott Tanak notched up the team's first two podiums and nearly scored a shock win in Poland.

The 2017 WRC season will begin with the Rallye Monte Carlo on January 19-22.




Tagged as: m-sport , World Rally Championship , Elfyn Evans , DMACK
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
DMACK reveals its 2017 WRC Ford Fiesta for Elfyn Evans
DMACK reveals its 2017 WRC Ford Fiesta for Elfyn Evans
DMACK reveals its 2017 WRC Ford Fiesta for Elfyn Evans
Kalle Rovanpera, Skoda, [Credit: Kalle Rovanpera Racing]
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Ott Tanak
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Ott Tanak
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Sebastien Ogier
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Sebastien Ogier
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Sebastien Ogier
Citroen C3 WRC 2017, [Credit: Citroen Racing media]
Toyota pulls wraps off the Yaris it will enter in 2017 WRC
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Monza, [Credit: Hyundai Motorsport]
Podium 1st Australian - Molly Taylor (AUS) Bill Hayes (AUS) Subaru Impreza WRX Sti
Podium - Volkswagen
Podium - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR) Anders Jaeger Synnevag (NOR) Volkswagen Polo R WRC
Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA) Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford RS WRC
Podium, 1st Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR) Anders Jaeger Synnevag (NOR) Volkswagen Polo R WRC, 2nd Sebastien Ogier (FRA) Julien Ingrassia (FRA) Volkswagen Polo R WRC, 3rd Thierry Neuville (BEL) Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL) Hyundai i20 WRC

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 