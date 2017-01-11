DMACK pulls wraps off 2017 WRC Fiesta

The DMACK World Rally Team has pulled the wraps off its 2017 Ford Fiesta RS challenger, to be driven by Elfyn Evans in the World Rally Championship.
Fresh from the confirmation that Welshman Evans will return to WRC with the DMACK team in 2017
, the M-Sport prepared outfit – which will differ from the sister outfit by running DMACK tyres – has now shown its colours for the first time.
With the 2017-pecification Fiesta WRC RS showcasing the corporate colours of the DMACK brand – red, black and white -, the car is also built to the latest generation regulations, with visible modifications to the bodywork for a more aggressive appearance.
Evans will attempt to build on an eye-catching 2016 campaign for DMACK this year after former driver Ott Tanak notched up the team's first two podiums and nearly scored a shock win in Poland.
The 2017 WRC season will begin with the Rallye Monte Carlo on January 19-22.