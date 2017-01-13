WRC »

Hard to say where Toyota is - Makinen

13 January 2017
Toyota WRC team principal Tommi Makinen is hoping Jari-Matti Latvala and Juho Hanninen can finish within a minute of the winners on Yaris' Monte debut
Hard to say where Toyota is - Makinen
Hard to say where Toyota is - Makinen
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRC team principal Tommi Makinen admits he isn't sure how the returning manufacturer will fare in its comeback Monte Carlo Rally event relative to its World Rally Championship rivals.

The Japanese manufacturer makes its much anticipated return to the international rallying stage this year with the Yaris WRC following a painstaking development process that began back in 2015.

Charging ex-VW driver Jari-Matti Latvala and fellow Finn Juho Hanninen to lead its two-car effort on the Monte Carlo opener for what will be its first factory WRC bid since 1999, rallying legend Makinen says it is impossible to say if it has a competitive package until it goes up against its rivals directly.

“The most important thing is to go to Monte-Carlo with a relaxed and open attitude. It depends so much on the conditions there and everything can change in a split second. It's hard for me to say at the moment where we really are in terms of performance and it's unlikely that Monte-Carlo will give us any definite answers either, as it is such a different rally to everywhere else.

A legend of his discipline, Makinen became the most successful rally driver of all time when he clinched four consecutive titles between 1996 and 1999 with Mitsubishi, though this feat has since been surpassed by Sebastien Loeb and matched by Sebastien Ogier, who moves from VW to Ford for 2017.

Calling upon his own Monte Carlo experiences, where he was a four-time winner during his career, Makinen admits he would simply be satisfied to see both cars reach the finish and – if possible – within a minute of the winner.

“I can pass on a little bit of my personal experience to our drivers from Monte-Carlo, but in the end it's all down to them and the car now. Our target is to get good mileage from this rally, so I will be happy if we have both cars at the finish and arrive in the same minute as the leaders.

“That would be a fantastic way to continue our development, which is always an ongoing process. As we say in Toyota, we should keep continuous improvement: we just keep on making the car ever-better!”

Tagged as: Jari-Matti Latvala , Sebastien Ogier , Juho Hanninen , World Rally Championship , VW , Tommi Makinen , Toyota Yaris
« Take me back to the WRC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris WRC [credit: Toyota Gazoo]
DMACK reveals its 2017 WRC Ford Fiesta for Elfyn Evans
DMACK reveals its 2017 WRC Ford Fiesta for Elfyn Evans
DMACK reveals its 2017 WRC Ford Fiesta for Elfyn Evans
Kalle Rovanpera, Skoda, [Credit: Kalle Rovanpera Racing]
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Ott Tanak
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Ott Tanak
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Sebastien Ogier
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Sebastien Ogier
M-Sport reveals provisional livery for Sebastien Ogier
Citroen C3 WRC 2017, [Credit: Citroen Racing media]
Toyota pulls wraps off the Yaris it will enter in 2017 WRC
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC, Monza, [Credit: Hyundai Motorsport]
Podium 1st Australian - Molly Taylor (AUS) Bill Hayes (AUS) Subaru Impreza WRX Sti
Podium - Volkswagen
Podium - Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR) Anders Jaeger Synnevag (NOR) Volkswagen Polo R WRC
Lorenzo Bertelli (ITA) Simone Scattolin (ITA) Ford RS WRC

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 