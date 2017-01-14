Dayinsure renews Wales Rally GB title sponsorship

Dayinsure has renewed its title partnership with Wales Rally GB – Britain's round of the FIA World Rally Championship, it was confirmed on Friday.Following a toe-in-the-water exercise in 2016, the short-term vehicle insurance company has inked a deal for a further two years with confirmation coming at the Autosport International Show in Birmingham.“Partnering a world championship motor sport event was a totally new opportunity for Dayinsure, but the decision exceeded all of our expectations on many fronts – hence our enthusiasm to extend our involvement,” said Dennis Ryan, Dayinsure founder and chairman.“The availability of temporary vehicle insurance remains something of a new concept for many in the UK, and this partnership with Wales Rally GB provides us with the perfect platform to promote not only the availability of such short-term cover but also its simplicity. We are now looking forward to two more years of Dayinsure Wales Rally GB.”“We are absolutely delighted to continue this partnership with Dayinsure,” added Ben Taylor, Wales Rally GB managing director. “An event of this stature deserves a meaningful title sponsor and we really enjoyed working with Dayinsure in 2016. This renewal underlines perfectly the business return of an association with the rally and is an important part of the commercial strategy for the event.“To have a long-term agreement is the best possible way to start to the next two years of our contract with the Welsh Government, whose support has been instrumental in the event since 2000, and we look forward to developing this project even further.”Tickets for the 2017 Dayinsure Wales Rally GB will go on sale in the spring, when this year's competitive route is announced.